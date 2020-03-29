On March 24, 1924, an elaborate formal dinner was held at the Harlem Civic Club. Rather than a 25-member group honoring Jessie Fauset for the publication of “There is Confusion,” Charles S. Johnson — sociologist, writer and editor of the Opportunity magazine — requested that the occasion serve as a debut of a new generation of black writers.
Johnson and Alain Locke, Rhodes Scholar and university professor, perceived this event as the proper affair and time to unite black writers from Harlem and white publishers. They wanted to introduce the Negro arts on a national stage where they would be recognized as a cultural attribute of a people, and not condemned or criticized for racial or ethical reasons as previously done.
The Civic Club Dinner would serve as a racial equalizer, wherein it would highlight the potential of up-and-coming black writers in the presence of white writers, publishers and philanthropists. These people had yet to fully accept the dimensions on which black writers could bring to this white-dominated sphere.
An integrated guest list was carefully crafted that included key influential society persons, philanthropists, scores of black and white writers, and many of the most influential white publishers and editors of the time. Also included were key figures of importance from local community organizations who supported the efforts of the NAACP and the New Negro Movement.
After a brief introduction by Johnson, Locke — the event’s master of ceremonies — outlined a brief history of the New Negro Movement, its aspirations, accomplishments, and the path from an environment of dependency to an environment of self-reliance and confidence. In so doing, social, cultural and ethical virtues served as a motivational force that enabled black people to negate or eradicate the buffoonery and stereotypes advanced by Thomas D. Rice and others in blackface entertainment.
Locke then addressed several of the potential issues of concern to the new generation of young black writers. These writers had recognized and expressed a wealth of social and cultural talents. If continually exposed and perpetuated, it would create a new mindset and reappraisal of the gifts and talents of the black race.
The question arose whether black literature would sufficiently contradict and promote the same concepts developed and perpetuated by members of the white race, who claimed that people of color were intelligently inferior. Or would this new generation of young black writers become integrated among the existing group of white writers whose devotion to literary values set them apart from their forerunners?
W.E.B. DuBois and James W. Johnson were recognized as writers from the “old school” which drew an immediate and direct response from DuBois. He stated that “imposed barriers of format and style were forced upon the literati that minimized or negated the publication of literature that documented cultural ethnicity of Negroes of any sort.” Affirmation of like practices was documented by Jessie Fauset, who reported that the first publisher refused to publish “There is Confusion” because emotional and projection practices outlined in the literature were beyond the capability of blacks. James Weldon Johnson, writer, poet, music lyricist, and novelist, acknowledged and gave invaluable encouragement to the young black writers.
Carl Van Doren, editor of Century magazine, was the speaker for the evening who congratulated the young black writers for their skillful artistic achievements. Van Doren then proceeded to outline the guidelines of the foundation on which the white literary press would welcome the young black writers to comply with art and not anger.
After acknowledging and apologizing for past inequalities, Doren warned that retaliatory efforts and haranguing would lead to ill-fruitful merits for all involved. He then spoke of the possible results of an amalgamation of the literary arts of the two cultures.
Horace Liveright shared some financial marketing experiences two years after the purchaser of Fauset’s novel, “There is Confusion,” and Jean Toomer’s book, “Cane.” After several authors read their poems, Fauset complemented the young writers, expressed her gratitude to all who contributed to her success as editor for the Crisis magazine and closed the evening’s activities.
An assessment of the Harlem Civic Club Dinner proclaimed it an unimagined success, grasping and perpetuating the objectives of both Locke and Johnson, while masking the anticipated barriers. That evening, Countee Cullen and several other young black writers committed to contract agreements to write various articles for numerous national publishers.
Paul Kellogg, chief editor for Survey Graphic, committed to devoting an entire issue to promoting the artistic skill sets displayed that evening. The March 1925 special issue was edited by Locke and given the title “Harlem: Mecca of the New Negro.”
As a result of the interaction between black writers and white publishers, there was a massive increase in the number of publications by black writers in national magazines, as well as the number of publishers accepting articles by black writers. The overwhelming impact of the Harlem Civic Club Dinner on March 24, 1924, was declared by many scholars of the day as the beginning of the Harlem Renaissance.
