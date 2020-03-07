“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. ... Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” — Matthew 5:14, 16
Some have the idea that there are only a few people who are really “lights” in our world.
God’s plan is to take ordinary people, just like you and me, and do extraordinary things. Many times I heard Dr. Clay Perkins say at Mid-Atlantic Christian University, “We take ordinary people and make them into extraordinary Christian leaders.” That is what Jesus is saying in our text.
With a sense of sarcasm, the apostle Paul, in I Corinthians 1:20 says, “Where is the wise man? Where is the scribe? Where is the debater of this age?” In other words, “OK, you statesmen, you movers and shakers and philosophers and educators and all you people in the think tanks, where have you gotten us? We have more science, more abilities, more technology yet there is so much darkness in our world.”
The technology of our age is the science fiction of my youth. When I was a child, I looked forward each Sunday to reading the Dick Tracy comic strip in the newspaper and how he would talk into his watch like someone would a phone. Now people do it.
When I leave home I get into an automobile that is regulated by a computer. I touch a button and out comes beautiful music from a thin sliver of plastic disc. If I forget something or I need to speak to someone I can push a number in the dash and speak to my wife.
I can sit in front of a computer and listen to the latest up-to-the-minute news in sound and color. I can sit in front of a TV set with a space command in my hand that lets me change channels without getting up from my seat while my coffee is automatically brewing to just the right consistency, waiting for my wife to bring it to me.... not!
But in this age of enlightenment we are sinking lower and lower. If we are so smart why are we in the difficulties that we are in?
Jesus says to just ordinary people like you and me, “You are the light of the world!” He even says, “I’ve hidden these things from the wise and the prudent and I’ve revealed them unto infants.” (Matt.11:25)
Do you know the wisdom of God? The Bible says, “In the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, and it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe.” Not foolish preaching, but the foolishness of preaching. What is it? He said, “We preach Christ crucified.”
The world does not understand that. The world looks at us and says that we don’t count. The world puts the emphasis on beauty, brawn, brains and bucks. But Jesus puts the emphasis on character. He says, “You are the salt of the earth. ... You are the light of the world.”
God has revealed Himself to you in a book called the Bible. It tells us that He sent His Son to die for you on the cross to redeem you from your sins. And He wants ordinary people, like you and me, to be the light of the world and let His light shine in us and through us.
Many people wear a cross on a chain around their neck but it is hidden under their shirt. Jesus said light belongs on a stand. In other words, hold it up, let it shine, be visible.
Lift it up. It will give light to all around you. It’s not your light; it’s His light. Jesus is the Light of the world and it is Him that is shining in you. Darkness cannot contend with light. Where there is light there is no darkness. Will you be a light, set upon a hill? Will you be HIS light?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.