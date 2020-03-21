I have certainly never seen anything like this in my life.
By “this,” of course, I mean this novel coronavirus and the associated illness known as COVID-19.
I have lived through, and read about and heard about, epidemics.
I even recall a few global pandemics over the past few decades.
But like numerous officials and reporters I find myself reaching repeatedly for the word “unprecedented” in describing this pandemic and the measures being taken to halt its spread.
Students are studying at home. Teachers are teaching from home.
As many people as can are working from home.
Some are no longer working at all because they don’t have work-at-home options.
It’s not anything I have seen before on this scale.
As you likely have heard by now — and heard over and over again — the dangers of developing a serious illness from being infected with this novel coronavirus are especially pronounced for older adults who have chronic, serious health conditions.
That makes residents of nursing homes a particularly vulnerable part of the population.
So nursing homes have wisely restricted access to nursing homes for members of the general public and even for family members of residents.
In addition, staff are being monitored closely for fever or other signs of infection.
Those kinds of steps are warranted and admirable, of course.
At the same time, though, such measures potentially worsen the very real problem of loneliness for many residents.
That’s why it’s encouraging to see families finding alternative ways of communicating with their loved ones who are living in nursing facilities.
I also want to thank my pal Peter Williams, a former colleague at The Daily Advance and The Perquimans Weekly, for bringing to my attention an opportunity for the public to participate in encouraging residents of nursing homes.
While you probably should check with the individual nursing home you want to partner with, Peter let me know that the Brian Center in Hertford is accepting cards sent to “Any Resident” at the facility’s address.
Or if you know someone personally you certainly can send a card addressed specifically to them.
It’s an opportunity to brighten the day of someone whose day probably could use a strong dose of brightening.
These are difficult times.
They might get even more difficult.
But doing what we can to keep others in mind as we do what we have to do to keep ourselves and our families safe will go a long way.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.