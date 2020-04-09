Editor's note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon by Towne South Church of Christ Lead Minister Brad Giffin. It appears here today with permission of the pastor.
This coronavirus is completely disrupting everything about our society. There are lots of people who are suddenly out of work, school is canceled, many colleges and universities are not meeting in person for the rest of the semester, businesses have been closed and many hospitals are overflowing. There is lots of fear and anxiety surrounding all of this.
So, what do you do when you find yourself in the middle of an unexpected crisis? How do you respond? How do you handle hardship?
As we turn to God and his Word for guidance and strength, one of the best places to turn is the book of Philippians.
Philippians is particularly relevant to what we’re dealing with right now because the Apostle Paul writes this book from a prison cell in Rome, and yet the theme of this letter is Joy. The word "joy" is used six times and the word "rejoice" is used eight times throughout the book.
It’s hard to take advice from people that we think don’t really understand hardship and difficulty. But Paul is writing from prison and he’s full of joy and he’s telling us how we can have joy even when times are tough.
So, let’s look at the first eleven verses of Philippians chapter one and see if we can discover how Paul maintained a spirit of joy. Notice in his greeting in verses 1 and 2 Paul is not complaining about his circumstances but rather, he sends grace and peace from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. How is he able to be overflowing with grace and peace as he’s chained to a Roman soldier? I think one of the secrets is found in verse one where he says, “Paul and Timothy, servants of Christ Jesus….” ...
What constitutes a hardship for you? I think one of the reasons we view certain circumstances as hardships is because we didn’t choose them. If we’re going through a hardship then things haven’t gone the way we planned. It’s not turning out the way we had hoped.
The Apostle James hits on this idea in the fourth chapter of his book. ... And he says in verse 1, "What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? You want something but don’t get it. You kill and covet, but you cannot have what you want. You quarrel and fight."
Most of us don’t do well when things don’t go our way. Sometimes we get angry and bitter. Now there are varying degrees of hardship. Sometimes it may be nothing more than an interruption or an inconvenience. Other times it may be a terminal illness or a bankruptcy. But the thing that makes it difficult, the reason it’s hard, is because it’s not what we want.
Paul was able to maintain his joy because he saw himself as a slave to Jesus Christ. He had a submissive spirit. And that’s how we can maintain an attitude of joy. ... A submissive spirit is one that says, “Not my will, but thy will be done.” It’s a mindset that remembers, “My life is not my own I was bought with price, the precious blood of Christ. Therefore, I must honor God.”
Galatians Chapter 5 lists among the acts of the sinful nature “selfish ambition.” Cultivating the submissive spirit means getting rid of the selfish ambition in our lives. We need to learn to pray daily: “Lord these are my plans, and this is what I need and want, but Lord You know best, you’re my master, rearrange my plans as you see fit. Give me the strength to deal with whatever happens today in a joyful confident way. Help me to demonstrate grace and peace.”
Paul teaches us that if we want to maintain a joyful heart, we must develop a thankful heart. Paul says, "I thank my God every time I remember you." You know, when you go through tough times it can be difficult to be thankful. If that’s true, think back and remember the good things in the past. That’s what Paul did. He said, "In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now…"
Paul remembered how the Philippians had been such loyal supporters of his ministry. He may have been sitting in a jail in Rome, but when he thinks back and remembers the Philippians, he is thankful. If there was nothing in his present circumstances, he could always remember the positive from the past and be thankful. ...
If you’re going through a difficult time and you have a hard time thinking of things you can be thankful for then just look around and you’ll realize you’re not alone. Even in the tough times, we have so much in which to be thankful. If we’re going to maintain a spirit of joy in tough times, we need to develop a thankful heart.
Let’s pick up in verse nine of Philippians chapter one to see if we can discover a third way to maintain our joy when times are tough. "And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ — to the glory and praise of God.
Here we find the third key to a cultivating a joyful heart and that is developing a prayerful attitude. Prayer is the primary source of spiritual energy for the Christian.
Now sometimes our prayers can be pretty self-centered, especially when we’re hurting. "Lord help me not to get sick. Lord, heal me. Help me to get stronger. Help me not to lose my job." Now there’s nothing wrong with praying for those kinds of things and we should pray those kinds of prayers, but if 90 percent of our prayers are focused on our needs and wants, that’s pretty self-centered.
In this passage Paul gives us some good things that we can pray about for ourselves and for others, especially in difficult times. We can
• Pray to grow in love. ...
• Pray to make wise choices. ...
• Pray to do the right thing. ..
• Pray to live for God's glory. ...
We will find unshakable joy when we learn to surrender our lives and everything in them to God.
• When we learn to say Lord this business or job is yours
• Lord, these children are yours. I’ve done the best that I can, and I entrust them to you.
• Lord this marriage is yours. I’ll do my best, but it’s in your hands.
• Lord this class, this job is yours. I’ll work hard and do the best I can, but the results are up to you.
• Lord my retirement is yours. What do you want me to do with it?
•Lord my body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and I’m going to take care of it, and if I’m healthy I’m going to be grateful, but if I’m afflicted, may you be glorified in the attitude that I display.
You see in this world we’re going have trouble, but we can maintain our joy if we do the following:
• Have a submissive spirit. One that says on a daily basis 'Lord not my will, but your will be done.'
• Cultivate a thankful heart. At the beginning of every day, write out a list of everything you’re thankful for that God did for you the day before. If the list is short, think back and remember the past. If you still have trouble, just look around, because there are a lot people in the world who are much worse off than you are right now.
• Pray. Let’s all make a commitment together, right now today, to spend more time everyday in prayer. Our country needs it now more than ever. We need it now more than ever. Let’s use this time to develop a stronger prayer life — one that focuses on God’s glory and not our comfort.
