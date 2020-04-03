When I heard that country singer Joe Diffie had died from COVID 19 I thought I had heard it wrong.
There was just something surreal about that news.
That was my first thought.
My second was, “I sure hope somebody remembered to prop him up beside the jukebox.”
As soon as I had that second thought I began to have mixed feelings about it. It certainly seemed inappropriate to be thinking of a joke that soon after hearing of someone’s passing.
But then again it just seemed inevitable to recall his big hit, “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).”
It was an odd sort of tribute — but a tribute nonetheless — to the lasting impact of his songs that one of them sprang so quickly to mind.
He had other hits, including “Pickup Man” and a number of other novelty songs in addition to a few more serious ballads such as “Ships That Don’t Come In.”
I have always considered “Ships That Don’t Come In” to be one of the most underrated country songs from the early to mid 1990s. Maybe one reason it never got the attention it could have was that it came in the midst of a prolific period for a lot of great artists.
In those days Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Trisha Yearwood, Doug Stone, George Strait, Alan Jackson and others were putting out great records that built on traditional country music while also bringing a lot of creative ideas to the table.
Joe Diffie was a part of that renaissance period for country music and I will always appreciate the contributions he made.
And he always will be best remembered for the funny novelty songs that he seemed to take to so naturally.
A number of well-known musicians have been afflicted with COVID 19. New Orleans jazz legend Ellis Marsalis died this week of the disease.
Americana singer-songwriter John Prine was reported in critical condition with COVID 19 earlier this week. I did not have an updated condition on him as of this writing, but I continue to pray along with many others that he will experience a full recovery.
This disease seems to be striking an usually high proportion of people who are well-known in various fields.
And surely it’s no less tragic when the life that is taken is one known to fewer people. Everyone has an impact on family, friends and community.
It’s somehow jarring, though, when we keep hearing names of people we have heard of and been entertained by being among those getting sick and even dying from this disease.
Joe Diffie’s death was one of those jarring intrusions.