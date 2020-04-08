"For the word of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God." — I Corinthians 1:18
A question often asked is, “Why do Christians wear a cross?” The Romans put tens of thousands of people to death on crosses. Jesus of Nazareth was one of those victims. But representing the movement He founded with the symbol of a cross is strange to many.
The cross was not the earliest symbol of Christianity. For a number of years the simple outline of a fish was commonly used by Christians to identify themselves. Christianity was illegal at the time and Christians used the sign of the fish to identify themselves to one another secretly.
From the 2nd century onward, Christians engraved and painted crosses as the symbol of their faith. The empty cross signified death to Christians but also the hope of death conquered.
So why preserve the memory of such an awful event? Why remind ourselves of the death of the Lord? Why a cross?
Walk through the Luweero Triangle in Uganda, known as "the killing fields," and you will see the remains of hundreds of people who were murdered by the vile Idi Amin. Skulls are stacked like cannon balls on a Civil War battlefield. People touring the gas chambers of Auschwitz have said they can feel the screams of horrified men and women inside those concrete walls.
The cross is the defining testimony of how bad sin is. It represents the horrible death of history's one completely innocent person being executed as a criminal. Jesus Christ died because of human sinfulness.
But the cross also shows us how great God's love is for us. Jesus' death on the cross was one of the most well-announced events in history. Seven hundred years before it happened Isaiah wrote, “He was pierced through for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities (sins)... but the Lord has caused the iniquity of us all to fall on Him... . the Lord was pleased to crush Him, putting Him to grief; if He would render Himself as a guilt offering....” (Isaiah 53:5, 6, 10)
Jesus taught His disciples, “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13) Then He proceeded to show us an even greater love in His willingness to sacrifice His life even for His enemies. The cross reminds Christians of a love so incredibly vast.
The cross tells us how to overcome our sin problem. No matter how hard we try this is one thing that we cannot fix. Fix a flat tire? Fix the leaking roof? Even fix a marriage. Those things we can do. But not our sin problem. Only God can do that. And He did — at Calvary. Our problem was taken care of in full at the cross. “He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21)
Why the cross? It tells us how bad sin in, shows us how great God's love is for us, and then tells us how to overcome our sin problem. The love of Jesus Christ is real. He has died in your place and offered you eternal life. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
The tomb is empty and God's love for you is real. Hallelujah!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.