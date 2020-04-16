Just when we thought the coronavirus crisis was the weirdest thing we would experience all year, along came severe winds on Monday and a major cold snap on Thursday.
But actually the coronavirus is still the strangest thing we have seen this year and probably stranger than anything else that will come along anytime soon.
I really can’t think of anything else to compare it to during my lifetime.
I have lived through hurricanes and a rare (for North Carolina) two-foot snowfall. I have seen flooding and felt single-digit cold and triple-digit heat.
So have most of you.
We also lived through a terrorist attack on our country 19 years ago.
A little more than a decade ago we struggled through the Great Recession.
All of these are things we have dealt with as a community.
In addition we could all think of the personal ordeals we have encountered over the years. Some of those experiences would be similar for some of us but most are as unique as we all are.
And then there is this.
I have been tempted to call it a quarantine but it hasn’t been a quarantine in the strictest sense for most of us.
We have, however, mostly been staying at home and certainly have done most of the communal activities we might have taken for granted as recently as six weeks ago.
Many of us used to attend church back in the old days — in other words, a little over a month ago.
We went to concerts and ball games and ventured to the store partly to buy things we needed but also to look for things we might want later — and mostly just to see who we might run into while we were out.
We ate in restaurants and watched movies in theaters.
Obviously all of this has been different lately.
Some of it, though, will be much the same again soon.
But very little will be exactly the same after this shared experience.
It will take most of us a while to get used to being in really large crowds. In fact, one of the issues that still has to be resolved around “opening back up” is figuring out just what kinds of gatherings will resume when, and how big they will be able to get before they pose a legitimate health risk.
It may take some people a little bit of time to become comfortable being around larger numbers of people again.
Oh, I know some folks will be like little kids on Christmas morning the first opportunity they have to start getting out more.
But for others it will be a gradual adjustment.
We have needed a little extra consideration for others these past few weeks, and that will also come in handy as the pendulum starts to swing back.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.