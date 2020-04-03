"Go into the village opposite you, and immediately as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, on which no one yet has ever sat; untie it and bring it here. .... Those who went in front and those who followed were shouting: 'Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord; blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David; Hosanna in the highest!'" — Mark 11:2, 9-10
Tomorrow Christians around the world will celebrate a very special day in Christianity: Palm Sunday. We won't be able to celebrate it in our church buildings sitting with family and friends. But we can still celebrate. In preparation for that, let me ask you a question: What motivates you?
There is a fable about a dog that loved to chase animals. He bragged about his great running skill and said he could catch anything. It was not long until his boastful claims were put to the test by a certain rabbit. With ease the rabbit outran his barking pursuer. The other animals watching began to laugh. But the dog excused himself from catching the rabbit by saying, “You forget. I was only running for fun, but that rabbit was running for his life!”
Motivation makes a difference doesn't it? What motivates you? Does your life matter in the grand scheme of things? Do you have a mission in life? Jesus had a mission. He knew what had to be done and He had a sense of direction as to how it was to be accomplished. He knew His priorities.
“He began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.” (Mark 8:31)
Over 500 years before the prophet Zechariah had said that God's King would enter the kingdom by riding into Jerusalem on the back of a donkey. That is no small feat! These animals do not welcome such an experience. Even at a year's age they are quite capable of dumping you. So here is an animal that no one had ever sat on, being quiet, responsive and obedient as it carried Jesus through the noisy streets of Jerusalem.
Tom Rees tells of a jockey attending church on Palm Sunday. He was disgusted with himself over the sin he couldn't control in his life. As he listened to the story of the triumphal entry he was amazed. He thought about how that donkey was commandeered and mounted, unbroken, and untrained by the Lord who rode him calmly through all the noise and confusion of the city. He recalled the long hours he had spent in training colts and horses, and then he thought of himself. If Jesus could quickly and quietly control an unbroken colt, surely He could master my life. And that day the jockey decided to surrender his life to Christ.
Only Jesus is able to bring every thought into the captivity of obedience. Only Jesus can bring the explosive energies of youth under His control and channel them to His higher purposes. Only He can control the mind, the heart, the will and the body.
There are many other teachings and events recorded in this chapter that Jesus did. But the message that He wanted to clearly communicate to His disciples was simple: “Have faith in God.” (Mark 11:22) That short statement would be their hope and motivation in the dark days ahead. He knew that the “Hosanna's!” would soon turn into “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!” But that simple statement, “Have faith in God,” will encourage us as we face difficult days ahead. Jobs may disappear, businesses may close, and we will have to make adjustments that perhaps we have never considered.
But the One who rode into Jerusalem that day on the back of an unbroken, untrained colt will never fail us. May His words motivate and encourage us: “Have faith in God.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister