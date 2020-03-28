”And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” — Romans 8:28
It’s at times like this that some begin to question God’s Word, especially this verse in Romans 8.
Often this is because only the first part is quoted and not the last: “... to those who are called according to His purpose.” But this has been a verse that many have turned to down through the ages, especially in times of deep distress and trouble. And while Paul didn’t say all things are good, it reminds us that humanity is not what it is supposed to be when God first created us. Yet, no matter the state of our country or the world God is still working out “His purpose.”
But you might ask, what is good about what we are experiencing as a nation now with this virus, with schools closed, people out of work and businesses closing? Clearly it is helping us realize just how vulnerable we are as humans in this fallen world. Can you imagine where we would be except for the mercies of God?
The “good” God wants to produce in us is conforming us into the image of Jesus. If we keep this in mind, it’s easier to understand how our trials and difficulties are all part of God’s plan. The Lord wants to change us from what we are by nature to what He intends us to be.
Have you considered that perhaps God is letting us experience just how much we are not in control of life? We make plans for this week, next month, the rest of the year, and assume they will all work out just as we planned. Often we plan and plan with no thought of asking God first to grant us wisdom to know His will as we plan and to submit our plans to Him first.
I am not happy with some of the new rules and regulations that we must abide by. But I am happy to see that in this crisis many people are coming together to help and lend a hand like never before. My parents grew up during the Great Depression and my dad fought in World War II with all of its deprivations and sacrifices. We have never seen anything like this in our lifetime. But if bringing people together to care for one another, to consider the needs of our neighbor, then praise God! Good things are happening. Life is so much richer when we focus on others rather than just our own needs.
Perhaps God is using this crisis to help people experience again what it feels like to work together and care for one another and be a community.
This is causing some to remember the purpose and power of prayer. Many are praying for healing, praying for the crisis to pass, praying for the safety of others. Our government cannot provide all of the answers for our current situation. We need the greatest power of all: God’s power. We cannot hold services in our church buildings, but families are worshiping in their homes and together with one or two others. That is New Testament worship! “And every day, in the temple and from house to house, they kept right on teaching and preaching Jesus as Christ.” (Acts 5:42)
In Matthew 6:25 and 33, Jesus says, “...do not be worried about your life... for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things.” God does not make mistakes. He has the power to do what you never dreamed possible. He is working everything, “... for those who are called according to His purpose.” Keep looking up! Keep sharing. Keep praying.