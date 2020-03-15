Pasquotank County has hired Lynnell Godfrey as its youth expanded food and nutrition education program educator.
Godfrey, who joined the county on March 2, will be working with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to deliver the the EFNEP. Youth enrolled in the program will learn about MyPlate and the five food groups, good food safety practices, and the importance of physical activity. Through hands-on learning, students in the EFNEP will learn new skills, try new foods, and learn new ways to get fit.
Godfrey was raised in Pasquo-tank and attended the Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank Public Schools. She is a certified nursing assistant and completed the medical assistant program. She’s married to Walter Neal Godfrey Jr. and they have two children Shawn Holley and Khardacia Godfrey, and four grandchildren.
Currituck wins state Horse Bowl
The Currituck County Horse Bowl team won the mixed team competition of the NC 4-H State Horse Bowl at N.C. State University in Raleigh on Saturday, March 7.
In NC 4-H Horse Bowl competition, youth show their knowledge of horses and related subject matter. Twelve teams took part in the double-elimination competition which included five rounds. Currituck’s Horse Bowl was undefeated in his run to its first-place finish.
Members of the Currituck County team included Sori Suthers, Brooke Decant, Megan Armstrong, Lia Suthers, and Elijah Campbell. Campbell also earned sixth-place with the most points for the individual questions answered, while Decant placed seventh and Sori Suthers placed ninth.
The team was coached by 4-H Program Assistant and Currituck County Rural Center Director Tom Harrell and 4-H volunteer Heather Campbell.
Boys & Girls Club kicks off strong March
The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabeth City is off to strong start in March, with a daily average attendance of 150 members. Fifteen members are participating in a theatre and dance program at Arts of the Albemarle and plan to participate in a production later in the spring. Club members also just completed an art and STEM session with Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast. Christian Fernandez, a volunteer, also runs a Pokemon Club for members every Friday.
Hardee’s honors Cole, Speller, Baker
Boddie-Noell Enterprises has presented three area Hardee’s restaurant general managers its annual Founders Award, the honor presented to the company’s top general managers.
The managers honored were Darline Cole, general manager of the Hardee’s at 200 Ocean Highway; James Speller Jr., senior general manager of the Hardee’s on U.S. Highway 17 in Elizabeth City; and Valerie Baker, general manager of the Hardee’s in Camden.
The managers were selected on an established set of criteria for their restaurant’s operational excellence in 2019. Each manager received a cash award and a plaque at a ceremony at the company’s Rose Hill Conference Center near Nashville. Gifts were also awarded earlier to their restaurant teams for their performance in 2019.