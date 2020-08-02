Fifteen entering freshmen participated in the Virtual Summer Bridge program at Elizabeth City State University this summer, an online version of the program designed to help high school graduates with STEM-related interests become successful college students.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program’s enrollees this summer participated in a virtual four-week program to prepare for the fall semester, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 11.
According to Dr. Eyualem Abebe, Summer Bridge Program director, the summer session was the second of a three-year series of academic support programs for high school seniors preparing to attend ECSU as first-year STEM majors.
“It is the first part of a yearlong academic support program that includes tutoring and mentoring rising freshmen,” Abebe said.
Tutors and mentors for the program include faculty and graduate and undergraduate students. Each student mentor is paid and assigned four or five freshmen. Throughout the academic year, they’ll not only assist the freshmen with their studies but also help them adjust to life as a college student.
Beside giving freshmen an academic advantage, the program also prepares them for life on campus.
“It gives students a chance to get to know one another,” he says.
The four-week training schedule included discussions on scientific literacy, critical thinking and study skills. It also provided students ways to process information more quickly and strategies for problem-solving.
“In addition, participants attended intensive classes of three courses known to challenge first-year STEM majors: biology, chemistry, and mathematics,” Abebe said. “The benefit of such programs at ECSU are demonstrable through what we see these participants achieve during their first year.”
According to Abebe, 70 percent of last year’s participants in Summer Bridge maintained a 3.0 grade-point average by the end of their freshman year, and two were among the five recipients of the Chancellor’s Award.
Beside Abebe, other ECUS faculty members who participated in the summer program included Dr. Tesfaye Serbessa, Dr. Julian Allagan, and Jade LaDow. Dr. Rebecca Jordan of Michigan State University offered support to the ECSU team.