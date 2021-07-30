Museum of the Albemarle’s newest exhibit will tell the story of the first enslaved Africans to be brought to the New World.
The exhibit “1619: African Arrival” opens Monday on the second floor of the museum. The traveling exhibit will feature informational banners that tell the story of 20 enslaved Africans brought to the Virginia Colony aboard the privateer ship White Lion. The exhibit will be on loan from the Hampton History Museum in Hampton, Virginia.
Wanda Lassiter, curator at Museum of the Albemarle, said the 1619 exhibit marks the first time the local museum has collaborated with a museum from outside North Carolina.
In return, Museum of the Albemarle will be loaning its exhibit, “Memorable Sands,” to the Hampton museum later this summer. The “Memorable Sands” exhibit focuses on the once segregated beaches of northeastern North Carolina.
“It’s a really good partnership for us,” Lassiter said of the newfound cross-border collaboration.
According to the Hampton History Museum’s website, the 1619 exhibit traces the history of the 20 Africans, who were taken from the nation of Angola and enslaved aboard the Spanish slave ship San Juan Bautista.
Sometime after crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the enslaved Africans were transferred to the English ship White Lion, which delivered them to Point Comfort, an area near modern day Fort Monroe, Virginia.
Through the exhibit, viewers will learn the origins of the enslaved Africans and what happened to them after they were forced into servitude in the Virginia Colony.
Next February, Museum of the Albemarle also will host another Hampton History Museum exhibit, Lassiter said. That exhibit, titled “When Computers Wore Skirts,” highlights the early years of women engineers working for NASA.