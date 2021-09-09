Editor's note: The following is the first story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University's football program. This story details that history from 1912 through 1929.
America’s first intercollegiate sport was baseball. Football was second.
The first game between Black colleges took place 23 years after Rutgers won the first-ever college football game in an 1869 upset (even in 2021, any Rutgers conference victory remains an upset of sorts). The 1892 contest between Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith is significant locally not only because both are North Carolina schools and current members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Elizabeth City State University's home conference — but because Livingstone’s founder, Dr. Joseph Charles Price, was an Elizabeth City native.
In that year, Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School was still in its first year of operations and had primarily women as students, so football was probably not on the mind of its principal, Peter W. Moore. Its continued existence past year one was a much greater priority for the fledging institution.
Elizabeth City State’s first football team can be traced to 1912, the first year the school enjoyed its new permanent campus along what is now Southern Avenue. The coach was Harry R. Logan, an instructor in mathematics, science and drawing. The team’s most notable victory during those early years was a 30-0 shutout of Roanoke Institute, a secondary school founded in 1896 by the Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association on what is now Roanoke Avenue.
That shutout victory, according to one source, represented the school’s “spark of athletic spirit,” but that spark did not ignite an inferno. Not even close. After a year, Logan moved to teach at a normal school in Franklin, Virginia, where he died in 1926. Football in those days was not yet an annual tradition on campus. In any given year, if no instructor would volunteer without pay to serve as a coach, there was no team.
In 1919, football became a more established but still sometimes irregular program under Virginia native Winston Douglas. A native of Somerville, New Jersey, he was a high school teammate of Paul Robeson, a star athlete and scholar at Rutgers who later played in the NFL and became a noted actor, songwriter and civil rights activist.
Douglas was a mathematics and science instructor who had recently graduated from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Upon coming to Elizabeth City, he organized an athletic association that raised money for football and baseball equipment.
In 1919, the football team enjoyed its most successful season ever, finishing 3-1. Douglas stepped down as coach around 1921, taking a position at St. Paul’s College and later becoming principal of Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School (the “Mighty Booker T”). Even later, he was the chair of a committee whose vision ultimately led to what is now Norfolk State University.
Morehouse graduate J.A. Ely, who taught everything from history and hygiene to music and mathematics, took over the team and instituted greater discipline. The most famous game of this era may have been the 1922 Thanksgiving home game against Hampton High. At this point, Elizabeth City had just started its collegiate program. Since most students were still in its high school program, it was only natural that a high school would appear on the football schedule.
Hampton took a 7-0 lead but when State Normal tied it up, the crowd became overcome with excitement and stormed the field. Many did not go back to their seats. Sharing the gridiron with some of its fans, State Normal pulled ahead 13-7 late in the fourth quarter. Reminiscent of the 1982 PAC-10 classic “Big Game” between Stanford and California-Berkeley, the runner had to go through the crowd to score the winning touchdown!
Interestingly enough, this game was refereed by mathematics instructor Alfonso “Toby” Elder. An illustration of how football can be preparation for leadership, he later earned a doctorate from Columbia University and became president of what is now North Carolina Central University after the 1947 death of the school’s founder. As a college chief executive, Dr. Elder certainly maintained greater control over this institution than he did over the local fan base as a referee back on that Thanksgiving Day.
The 1920s in many ways was a “golden era” at Elizabeth City State Normal School, as it was generally now called. This was apparent not only in increased funding, construction of new buildings, and the offering of a two-year collegiate education, but also in the progress of the football team.
By the middle of the decade, the team would play against anyone willing, whether it be collegiate teams such as Saint Paul's College of Lawrenceville, Virginia, and the Virginia Normal and Industrial Institute (now Virginia State University), high school teams such as Norcom High in Portsmouth, or even semi-pro local teams such as the Elizabeth City Tigers.
State Normal's most important coach during the 1920s was Clarence F. Holmes. Lauded in the 1925 Normal Light yearbook as the “Father of Reformation” of State Normal athletics, he financially stabilized the program. While the team struggled against collegiate competition, it did rather well against its most heated rival of the 1920s, Roanoke Institute, against whom it often played on Thanksgiving.
In 1928, State Normal and Elizabeth City's new Dunbar High School (renamed P.W. Moore High School in 1932) temporarily merged their teams together and became a solid force on the gridiron. By this point, Holmes had left to become head of the Mathematics department at Guadalupe College in Seguin, Texas.
A few months before a stock market crash launched the Great Depression, A. C. Payne of the Indiana State Teachers College penned a letter to business magnate John D. Rockefeller regarding Elizabeth City State Normal School. The professor had visited and was struck by the regional poverty, saying, “I have never seen as many very poor children in one school.”
As the Depression hit North Carolina, that poverty would only deepen, and the institution was at serious risk of closure. For several years, football was no longer played regularly. When it returned, the program would reach new heights under a future Viking Hall of Fame coach, as we will see next week.
Dr. Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.