During this Season of Lights and with the approach of the cold and windy Albemarle winter, our thoughts turn to the spring and summer.
I’d also like to solicit your help to identify a young woman who modeled for a 9-inch by 11-inch tourism poster in the mid-1930s promoting Elizabeth City for the upcoming season of fun in the sun.
Elizabeth City then was a bustling town with shops and businesses lining Main, Road, Poindexter, Water and Mathews (now Colonial Avenue) streets. The town was the maritime supply base for the Albemarle region and supported the Outer Banks by providing services and merchandise sold by traveling salesmen who took and filled orders. Many supply houses were situated on Water Street, overlooking the city’s riverport where goods were sent to travel by water.
During the 1930s, North Carolina was in the process of building roads and bridges to connect the state from the mountains to the sea. The new mode of travel soon replaced the maritime trade. The modern roads era changed Elizabeth City’s importance as the “Hub of the Albemarle,“ and eventually modern recreational boats replaced the work boats plying the waters of the Albemarle Sound.
The Elizabeth City poster portrays the town on the precipice of these changes. The poster portrays the city as having the largest marina between New Jersey and Miami. The Elizabeth City Shipyard is in the center of the boaters’ floating village. The young woman is modeling the chic styles of the modern art deco era. The top photograph in the poster shows an early Moth Boat Regatta, after the development of the moth boat by Joel Van Sant III and Ernest Sanders in 1926.
The young woman on the poster represents a town focused on progress powered by an industrial engine that supports a thriving place for recreation, business and education. Elizabeth City State Normal College had grown into a shining light for many young people by then, attracting great professors and staff to educate teachers and other African American youth in many fields of learning.
Paul Vincent, a fellow columnist and member of the museum staff, is assembling a book of photographs titled “Maritime: Elizabeth City,” which will address the history and development of modern boats. The book will be released in fall 2022.
Please let us know if you are able to help identify the young woman on the poster and supply any additional facts about her or that time. You can reach the museum at 252-335-1453 or at museumoftheablemarle.com
The staff of the museum wish you a happy, prosperous and healthy New Year! We hope to see you in 2022.