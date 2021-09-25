Editor’s note: The following is the third story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1940s.
By the late 1930s, Black college football was becoming a highly popular regional spectator sport. Some games, such as one between Morgan State and Virginia State, could attract upward of 12,000 fans.
Smaller colleges like Elizabeth City State obviously lacked such a fan base, but on campus it was clear that the football program was here to stay. In December 1939, the newly renamed Elizabeth City State Teachers College became one of five charter members of the Eastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (EIAC), organized to allow small Black colleges in the Mid-Atlantic region to play regular opponents. The other four schools were familiar rivals: Fayetteville State, Winston-Salem State, the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union, and Miner Teachers College.
In the early 1940s, Coach Donald Brandon brought on assistant coach George Rivers and then added another coach. The team’s publicity director was professor — and Normal School alumnus — Matthew Whitehead, who became president of Miner Teachers College in 1953. Dr. Whitehead would go on to serve as a consultant in one of the legal cases that was joined together with Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court decision that declared segregated education to be unconstitutional.
Elizabeth City State’s 1941 team was undefeated through its first several games, including an 18-0 shutout of Dover State (now Delaware State University). On Thanksgiving, though, the Pirates (the school’s mascot name at the time) disappointed, losing to Fayetteville State in front of 2,000 home fans in what one reporter called the “bitterest dog fight in the history of their traditional rivalry.” And despite having three players on the All-EIAC first team and one on the second, the team lost to Norfolk (which in 1944 would become Norfolk State) in the conference championship 21-6.
A few weeks later, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, plunging the United States into World War II. The effects on Elizabeth City State football were soon apparent. For example, during the 1942 season, the Pirates played a brand-new opponent — the Fort Bragg Braggers. The team was made up of former high school, college and professional players in military service; some of the players were identified in the press by rank. As one might expect, the veterans were too much (literally — one newspaper described them as “much heavier”) for the Pirates, who lost 20-6.
As the 1942 season progressed, games were being called off. Even the oldest rivalry in Black college football — Johnson C. Smith versus Livingstone — was suspended. Elizabeth City State President Harold Trigg at one point had canceled football, but Coach Brandon persuaded him to let his Pirates play.
By the end of October, ESC’s homecoming game against Fayetteville was one of the few surviving games. By this point, Brandon was desperately looking for any team willing to play. A Nov. 7, 1942 headline in the Norfolk Journal and Guide was simple and direct: “Elizabeth City wants Games.”
There was to be no 1943 season. Several of Elizabeth City State’s top players, including Ulysses Robbins — who would later be killed overseas during the war — were drafted into military service. As President Trigg noted in one document regarding these students, “not one of them has expressed objection to serving their country.”
Nationwide, most Black college football programs ceased play until the end of the war. One exception was the Tuskegee Army Air Force Warhawks (Tuskegee Airmen), which included at least one Elizabeth City player during the 1944 season. That team snapped Morgan State College’s 55-game undefeated streak.
At war’s end, the EIAC reorganized with five full members — Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Norfolk State, Livingstone, and Storer College — and several affiliate members.
By then, Coach Brandon was on academic leave to pursue advanced graduate study. In 1949, he became the first African American from Columbia University to earn a doctorate in geography. He taught at Morgan State University for around 30 years before retiring to the Outer Banks, to the Bias family property that had been purchased in 1929. In 1981, the professor who built the foundation for the modern Elizabeth City State football program was elected to the ECSU Viking Hall of Fame.
Under new coach James “Fuzzy” Williams, the 1946 season started on a sour note, as the Pirates at one point lost three of four. But it ended with a sweet 26-7 Thanksgiving Day victory against favored Fayetteville. Like turkeys themselves, the Broncos’ renowned aerial game on that particular Turkey Day was grounded by Pirate defenders.
By this point, the Pirates were traveling to their away games on a bus affectionately named “Miss Tillie.” Providing the funds for the vehicle was Henry Hargraves, a local Black entrepreneur who owned a beach on the Outer Banks that African Americans could enjoy.
There were changes in store in 1947. During the previous season, the Pirates had played their home games at P.W. Moore High School’s field. Now they played at the new, lighted Memorial Field, which the city of Elizabeth City had built to honor those courageous Americans who died serving their nation abroad during the war.
Also new was a round-robin series among Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, and Winston-Salem to determine the Teachers’ College Championship of North Carolina. The inaugural winner was Winston-Salem. But Elizabeth City remained in the hunt for the EIAC championship, since Winston-Salem now played in another conference. The Pirates secured it with a 14-7 victory over Norfolk State.
In 1948, the Pirates did not lose a conference game and successfully defended their title. This team included Percy Daniels, a 1942 All-EIAC halfback who had returned after serving overseas during the war. For his decision to play hurt in order to help win another championship, Daniels won the Norfolk Journal and Guide’s unofficial “Mr. Guts” award. After the season, his own team voted him MVP.
Norfolk and Elizabeth City State again played in the 1949 championship game. This time, the visitors from Virginia captured the EIAC crown in a 7-6 Thanksgiving nail-biter on the Pirates’ new on-campus athletic field.
In a 1948 article, Lin Holloway of the Norfolk Journal and Guide predicted via headline that “regardless of good intentions, EIAC is doomed to failure.” In the early 1950s, the Pirates would continue to secure championship gold, but that prediction, when it came true, would mean that once again their resilience as a program would be tested.
Dr. Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.