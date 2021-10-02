Editor’s note: The following is the fourth story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1950s.
The 1950s represent a transformational decade in the history of the Elizabeth City State football program. As in life, the program’s progress required taking bold — and sometimes painful — steps forward.
Leading Elizabeth City State Teachers College at the start of the decade was Sidney Williams, a former football player at Atlanta University (now Clark-Atlanta University). Williams believed in the power of intercollegiate athletics to build campus community and alumni support. He was in charge when the combination Fine Arts and Physical Education complex (now Williams Hall) opened in 1950.
Sidney Williams also brought on two staff members who became assistants to football coach James Williams. In time those fresh hires — Thomas Caldwell and Bobby Vaughan — became legendary coaches in their own right, albeit in different sports. In recognition for his commitment to campus athletics, Sidney Williams was posthumously elected a charter member of the ECSU Viking Hall of Fame in 1980.
Robert “Bob” M. White was appointed football coach in 1952, and under his leadership, the Pirates (Elizabeth City State’s mascot name at the time) enjoyed immediate success, defeating Norfolk State 6-2 to win the Eastern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.
This was remarkable, considering that the Pirates’ roster had only 26 players and each player didn’t even have their own helmet. Once the offensive players left the field, they gave their helmets to the defense. The defensive players would reciprocate when they came back to the bench. They nevertheless found ways to beat teams that had twice as many players.
In 1953 the Pirates won another EIAC championship. In 1954, they went undefeated in the conference, losing only to powerhouse South Carolina State on the road. Led by elite wide receiver James Greer, this Pirates team was built to score: in one home game, they won 80-0! In a tighter contest, they defeated the Norfolk State Spartans 13-6 to win yet another championship.
Prior to 1955, only nine players from Black colleges had ever been drafted by National Football League franchises. In that year, NFL teams selected a record seven players from such schools. Greer was one of the seven, selected by the Cleveland Browns as the 277th pick.
A talented receiver, Greer was the first Elizabeth City State player ever drafted. He did not play right away, first serving two years in the army. His best year as a professional was 1960, when he appeared in every game for the then American Football League’s Denver Broncos, amassing 284 yards in receiving.
Even without him, the 1955 Pirates were unstoppable, winning their fourth consecutive EIAC championship. During the season, they lost 32-19 to Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe Winston-Salem State; the non-conference game was played in front of a crowd of 12,000 at Bowman-Gray Field, now more famous as a NASCAR racetrack. Although the Pirates generally beat EIAC competition, they struggled to win non-conference games against teams from the CIAA.
With nothing left to prove in the EIAC, by the mid-1950s the Pirates were seeking a new challenge. They wanted to join fellow teacher colleges Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State in the CIAA, so in 1956 Elizabeth City State applied for membership. The application was denied. Undeterred, Coach White changed the upcoming schedule to add two additional CIAA opponents, as if to prove to doubters that the Pirates truly belonged among the elite.
Despite scheduling six CIAA teams, Elizabeth City State played as an independent. The Pirates had left the EIAC, never to return. The goal was to impress CIAA executives and then reapply. As the campus newspaper put it, the 1956 Pirates would be up against “the toughest schedule they have yet faced.”
Packed with young players, the team needed expert coaching in order to have a chance to win these brutal contests. Unfortunately, Coach White resigned right before the season began. Now it would be a fight even to win one game.
The scrappy Pirates came together and finished 3-6-1 under new coach William “Bucky” Harris. The highlight of the season was an 8-0 non-conference victory over South Carolina State. The upstart team was now beating the powerhouse from the Palmetto State.
The Pirates’ perseverance during the 1956 season paid off. At its March 1957 meeting, the CIAA admitted Elizabeth City State as a member. The Pirates were movin’ on up. Not to the East side, and to a deluxe apartment in the sky, but to the nation’s oldest Black intercollegiate athlete conference. They took the spot vacated by West Virginia State (not to be confused with West Virginia University), which was leaving to desegregate the all-white West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
In their first CIAA season, behind a powerful ground game, the Pirates outperformed expectations. After shutting out rival Norfolk State at home in front of 2,000 rain-soaked fans, they ended with a conference record of 4-1-1, their only loss coming to undefeated Maryland State (now the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore).
The 1958 season started strongly, with emphatic victories over both Fayetteville State and Claflin. Soon enough, however, any optimism the young squad had brought to the season was tested by a losing streak, including a homecoming loss. The lackluster season ended with a painful 8-0 shutout by Norfolk State, the Spartans’ first win over the Pirates since 1950.
In many ways, the start of the 1959 season was merely a continuation of the frustrating 1958 one. The Pirates lost three of their first four — all shutouts, including a 42-0 rout by in-state rival Winston-Salem State.
Like the 1958 season, the Pirates’ roster in 1959 was filled with freshmen — 24 in fact. The campus itself was also replete with underclassmen and underclasswomen, many of them personally recruited by new president Walter Ridley. The team started to put some wins together, including one at homecoming, at which Black college All-American running back Joseph Suggs scored three touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over Shaw.
As the 1960s unfolded, the student-athletes were prepared to take the lessons of courage and resilience they learned on the gridiron and apply them out in the real world, as we will see next week.
Glen Bowman is a history professor at Elizabeth City State University.