Editor’s note: The following is the sixth story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1970s.
Looking back, the 1970s may have been a painful era of bad inflation and even worse fashion. But for the Elizabeth City State Viking football team, it was the decade it finally won a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship.
The Vikings were just as successful in 1970 as they had been in 1969: they ended up 8-1 and, unfortunately, without a championship. The Vikings were starting to look like the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s — close, but still too far away. One Norfolk Journal and Guide headline brought little hope to fans: “Major Rebuilding Job Faces Caldwell.” “Experts” predicted that the 1971 team would finish as low as 5th in the CIAA.
But the 1971 season would be a special season in Viking history. At one point the team had suffered two losses — to Virginia State and Winston Salem State. With such blemishes, the Vikings needed some luck to make it to the championship game.
Unbelievably, the team received that luck when the VSU Trojans had to forfeit their victory over the Vikings after it was discovered they had broken NCAA rules by using an ineligible player.
So on a cold and windy Thanksgiving Day at Norfolk’s Foreman Field, the Vikings met the Rams of Winston Salem State in a rematch for the championship. This time, the result was different. The Vikings had made the most of their second chance, winning 33-22.
Among the many outstanding players on the championship team was Darnell Johnson, who went on to become the first ECSU student and CIAA student-athlete to be awarded the NCAA Postgraduate Fellowship.
Another star was Williamston native and defensive tackle Larry Johnson. Following in the path of his mentor Thomas Caldwell, Johnson has served as an assistant head coach at two elite programs — the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Several other players from this overachieving team of champions were later inducted into the ECSU Sports Hall of Fame.
Some credit for the rise of the Viking football team properly belongs to ECSU President, and later Chancellor, Marion Thorpe. He was known in part for his ability to find money to support the university, even going as far as procuring additional federal funds from President Richard Nixon following a White House meeting.
With an increased budget, it became easier for the Vikings to compete against the CIAA’s best. Indeed, in the early 1970s, several schools in the conference left to form a new Division I conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), in part because they did not appreciate upstarts like Elizabeth City State competing for championships.
Any hope that the Vikings would repeat in 1972 was quickly extinguished. Playing a grueling 10-game schedule, they dropped their first two by shutout. Also hurtful was the fact the team lost some returning players to academic probation. Coach Caldwell certainly preferred winning over losing but never tolerated athletes who avoided their classroom responsibilities.
During the mid-1970s, the Vikings played at Memorial Field (the field that today is next to Sheep-Harney Elementary School) in front of packed crowds of nearly 5,000. But the spectators must have been disappointed with what they saw. After a middling 1973 season, the bottom dropped out in 1974.
The following year, 1975, was a turnaround year. Led by freshman quarterback Johnnie Williams, who led the CIAA in passing, the team stood at 3-3 on the eve of its Homecoming game against 6-1 Fayetteville State. The Vikings secured their fourth win, shutting out the Broncos.
When the 1975 Vikings finished 5-3 in the CIAA, there was optimism that the team would once again contend for a conference championship. But despite the national enthusiasm associated with the 1976 Bicentennial, a return to glory was not to be.
Although punter Alfred Holmes was attracting attention from pro scouts, the Vikings dropped their first three games. At the end of the 1976 season, coach Caldwell stepped down to serve as assistant athletic director, ending with a career record of 77-62-4. To this day, no other ECSU coach has amassed more wins.
Although some previous coaches had a higher winning percentage, it was under Caldwell that the Vikings proved they could compete in the CIAA. Over a dozen of his players were drafted or signed by NFL teams, but more importantly, the vast majority of his players earned their degrees.
Caldwell eventually became athletic director at ECSU, devoting four decades of his life to the institution before passing away in 1993. In recognition of his commitment to mentoring student athletes, in November 2006 the campus Physical Education/Field House was named in his honor.
To replace Caldwell, ECSU promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Holmes. After a 37-0 rout by Norfolk State at the 1977 Fish Bowl Classic, one Norfolk Journal and Guide reporter described the Vikings as “hapless.” That hyperbolic comment aside, the differences between the 4-6 team of that year and the undefeated Rams of Winston-Salem State must have stung the pride of those faithful fans still remembering that 1971 championship season.
At one point, the 1978 Vikings looked to be on their way to a “fine season,” as one Norfolk Journal and Guide writer put it. This would definitely be a historic season, in one respect. The Vikings would be playing on a national television network on Homecoming, when they hosted Winston-Salem State at the Northeastern High School field.
The Rams came to town riding a 19-game winning streak. Unable to stop running back Timmy Newsome, who would later play several years for the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings lost 28-6, earning a $15,000 check from the American Broadcasting Company, plus decent exposure. What looked like a possible turnaround season ended at 4-5-1.
The following year, 1979, was even worse. They team stood at 0-4 after another Fish Bowl loss to Norfolk State in which Viking passers threw nine interceptions. To be fair, the team’s slide was not entirely the fault of its coach, or even its players, since the athletic program’s own financial struggles made it difficult to field a competitive team. The Vikings ended their final season of the ‘70s with a 3-7 record.
By this point, many alumni were fondly if not impatiently looking back to the early 1970s, when the Vikings were competing for and securing championship gold. As we will see next week, in the 1980s the program would indeed look to its glory days in order to engineer a turnaround.