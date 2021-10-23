Editor’s note: The following is the seventh story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1980s.
At the end of the 1979 season, after serving as a backup to Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Ron Jaworski, Johnnie Walton retired from the NFL. A few weeks later, in January 1980, he became coach of the ECSU Vikings, replacing Tommy Holmes, who left coaching for health reasons. The first Viking football coach to be an Elizabeth City State alumnus, Walton was no stranger to his alma mater, regularly mentoring players during the NFL off season.
Walton’s motto for the 1980 season was “Never Give Up.” This could well have been his own personal philosophy, considering that after being cut by a World Football League team he went on to become that league’s MVP and then play four seasons in the NFL.
The coaching change produced immediate returns as the Vikings had their best season in years. After a 3-0-1 start, the team finished third in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association after having been predicted to finish sixth. Season highlights included a Fish Bowl win over Norfolk State, the team predicted to finish first in the conference.
In 1981 the Vikings were even better, enjoying their best season in a decade. After nine games they were 8-1 and were ranked #6 in the Black college football poll, right behind Eddie Robinson’s Grambling State. Although they did not win the CIAA championship, the Vikings made the NCAA Division II playoffs, losing to Northern Michigan in a bitterly cold road game.
The 1981 Jake Gaither Award, given to the top player from a historically Black college or university, went to ECSU defensive tackle and CIAA Defensive Player of the Year James “Sugar Bear” Hamilton, who had amassed an impressive 28 quarterback sacks during the season.
The 1982 season started with four straight road games, including one at Middle Tennessee State (now a Division I Bowl Subdivision team, in Conference USA). Not surprisingly, the Vikings started 0-4, but a late season turnaround evened the season at 5-5.
After the season, Coach Walton resigned in order to sign with the Boston Breakers of the United States Football League, a direct competitor to the NFL. In 1983 Walton finished second in the league in total passing yards and third in touchdown passes, and in the 1984 had better stats than former first-round pick and later Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams.
Walton’s replacement as Vikings coach was a familiar and friendly face on campus — 1965 All-American and Vikings legend Thurlis Little. During his tenure, there were some definite highlights. In 2017, the University of Central Florida finished 12-0 and #6 in the final Associated Press poll. During the Little era, the Vikings beat this now highly regarded Division I program.
The highlight of 1983 was the opening of Carrie M. and Samuel Roebuck Stadium. The Roebuck family ran a successful regional supermarket chain called S&R Market, and Sam himself was on the ECSU Board of Trustees. The Vikings had lost their campus home field in the mid-1960s due to new construction. Immediately afterward, they had played games at Northeastern High School, certainly not an ideal arrangement for an NCAA team.
The Vikings broke in their new stadium on Sept. 10 with a resounding 27-13 win over the Bowie State Bulldogs. They then went on the road, whipping Virginia State 36-6 and shutting out Norfolk State before hitting a losing streak.
Like in 1983, the Vikings would start strongly in 1984 with two straight road victories to open the season, but then faded, finishing 4-5-1 after losing their final two home games by a combined 80-6 score.
The early-to-mid 1980s teams had some of the best-ever talent to play at Elizabeth City State. During the 1984 season Reggie Langhorne caught 52 balls for 682 yards and established a new school record for career receiving yardage. In 1985 the Browns drafted him in the 7th round. By the 1988 season, he was Cleveland’s featured receiver known for making big plays.
Another outstanding player was Bobby Futrell. Known for interceptions, he paid his dues professionally before finally making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a kick returner. In one game, he bobbled a punt. Seconds later, Washington players were watching him dart into the end zone after a 72-yard return.
In 1986, Viking linebacker Tim Cofield went undrafted. Signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent he earned a starter’s spot at right outside linebacker. He started 15 games as a rookie and all 16 as a third-year pro.
Although the Vikings ended 1985 a respectable 6-4 (4-3 in CIAA play), there were some concerns. During the final game, they lost to Virginia Union 55-6. Both teams finished with identical records, so the game presumably should have been much closer.
Then in 1986, the team went a step backward, finishing 4-5-1. The 1987 season was even worse (1-6 in the CIAA, 3-8 overall), and 1988 was about the same, as the Vikings’ offense produced the fewest yards per game in the CIAA.
After a 2-7-1 season, Coach Little resigned, remaining on staff as an assistant athletic director. The player and coach affectionately nicknamed “Moose” finished 23-34-4 over six seasons and would go on to serve ECSU in a number of capacities for four decades. Viking players to this day can win the Thurlis and Brenda Little Offensive Lineman Award.
The 1989 season would have a new coach and an old friend in place, as Johnnie Walton would begin his second tenure as coach. The late 1980s were vastly different, however, from the early 1980s, not only because academic requirements were now tighter under Proposition 48, but also because the athletics program was mired in significant debt.
In part to raise funds, after the 1989 football season had ended, the ECSU men’s basketball team travelled to Lawrence, Kansas, to play the #1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks. The check received for the valiant 132-65 defeat went toward ECSU’s athletic debt.
At both the college and professional levels, success on the gridiron is highly dependent on both financial and coaching stability. As we will see next week, this maxim would be proven true time and time again in the 1990s.
Dr. Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.