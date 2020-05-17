Twenty-three associate degree nursing students received their nursing pins at College of The Albemarle’s 48th annual pinning ceremony on May 7.
Two graduates — Winborne Evans and Virginia Shackelford — received the Dr. L. Everett Sawyer Award, presented to the student who most exemplifies conscientiousness and zeal for learning.
Five graduates — Brianna Borst, Holly Burcker, Jamie Mazzenga, Emily Uperti-Patti and Melissa Vann — were recognized for earning the Dr. Zack D. Owens and Martha Anderson Owens Nursing Endowment Scholarship. Students have to be enrolled full time and maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point average.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s pinning ceremony was held as a drive-through event. Opening remarks were provided by COA President Jack Bagwell and Lauren Judge, president of this year’s associate degree in nursing graduating class.
Each graduate and their family members arrived in one vehicle and remained parked until the graduate’s name was called. The student then got out of their vehicle and walked up the campus’s main driveway to a table where they picked up their rose and pin. As they did so, Katie Miller, department chairwoman of the associate degree nursing program, read the student’s written message of thanks to their family and friends.
Once all students received their pins, they each lit their Nightingale Lamp and recited the International Council of Nurses Pledge. The ceremony was broadcast via live audio stream as well as by Zoom.
Creps earns Rotary’s Vocational Award
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club presented Doris Creps with its 2020 Vocational Award on March 13.
The award recognized Creps’ service as an ambassador and advocate of both the Coast Guard and the Elizabeth City community. She was presented the award by Morning Rotary Club member Ed Gibbons, executive director of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City.
Creps retired in 2019 after 17 years as a protocol specialist with the ALC. During that time, the Rotary Club said, Creps had an impact on the lives of thousands of ALC employees and visitors. Prior to her work with the ALC, Creps’ community involvement included work for the Albemarle Area United Way, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Port Discover receives $500 UW grant
Port Discover has received a $500 from the Albemarle Area United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. This grant will help the hands-on science center to continue providing take-home science programming to youth across the region.
Port Discover began its take-home programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center, which is currently closed because of the pandemic, plans to continue the program once it can reopen, seeing it as a way of getting science into the hands of as many area youth as possible.
Jelich earns nursing degree from WGU
Michelle Jelich of Moyock has earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since it began in 1997.