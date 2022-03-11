Five people, four of whom graduated from Elizabeth City State University and a fifth who worked for the university as a top level administrator, are the recipients of this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award.
The five honorees will be recognized during the ECSU Foundation’s annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV on Saturday. The virtual event starts with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony honoring the Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. An After Party follows at 8 p.m. Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125. For tickets, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hCU49g?vid=q4dhl/.
According to ECSU, the Chancellor’s Legacy Awards are “one of the highest honors given at ECSU.” Organized by the Offie of the Chancellor in partnership with the ECSU Foundation, Inc., the awards “recognize individuals, businesses, corporations and foundations who have best demonstrated the standard of excellence that defines and shapes ECSU as an institution,” the university said.
This year’s honorees include Delores Locke McClain, who graduated from ECSU in 1970; Dr. Marcus J. Newsome, a 1975 ECSU graduate; Dr. Sandra Singleton Newsome, a member of ECSU’s Class of 1970; Celeste A. Carr Williams, who graduated in 1964; and Ernest “Ernie” Murphrey, who served as ECSU vice chancellor for business and finance from 1997 to 2001.
According to ECSU, McClain went on to earn a master’s degree in education and supervision from the University of the District of Columbia after earning a bachelor’s of science degree in mathematics and science at ECSU.
In 2017, McClain raised more than $30,400 for student scholarships at ECSU, earning the title of Ms. Alumni. At the time, that was the largest amount ever raised by any contestant since the establishment of the Ms. Alumni event.
McClain established the Roman and Alberta Locke Endowed Scholarship, named in honor of her parents, for students majoring in STEM subjects. She is a life member of the ECSU National Alumni Association, Inc. and has served as a chapter officer in the William T. Bowser, Sr. Alumni Chapter in Maryland.
After graduating from ECSU, Dr. Marcus Newsome earned a master’s degree in supervision and administration and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Bowie State University. He also holds a doctorate in religious education from International Seminary.
Newsome would go on to become superintendent for three public school districts. While superintendent of the Newport News Public Schools in Virginia, all of the district’s high schools were recognized as “Best High Schools in America” by Newsweek Magazine. While superintendent of the Chesterfield County Public Schools in Virginia, he was recognized as a national leader in digital education by President Obama at the White House.
Newsome currently serves as the president of the National Bible College and Seminary in Fort Washington, Maryland, and director of the Virginia Superintendents Leadership Academy.
After graduating from ECSU with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education with a concentration in music, Sandra Newsome worked in the public schools in Washington, D.C. for 30 years as a teacher, reading specialist, assistant principal and principal.
She also worked for 20 years in the Prince George’s County Public Schools, later earning a master of arts degree in reading from Bowie State University and a doctorate in education in educational administration from Pensacola Christian College.
Since retiring as an educator, she serves as senior vice president of Flight to Excellence Educational Consultant, LLC.
Newsome is currently treasurer of the William T. Bowser Sr. Alumni Chapter in Maryland and a lifetime member of the ECSU National Alumni Association, Inc., where she serves as first vice president. She is also a member of the ECSU NAA 1891 Club and vice president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society of Washington, DC. In 2017, she represented ECSU by being named Ms. Alumni after raising more than $20,000.
After earning a bachelor of science degree from ECSU, Williams completed advanced studies at Towson State University, Howard University, and the University of Maryland.
She would go on to a 43-year career in education, working in a variety of roles — science and mathematics teacher, program facilitator, science department chairwoman, senior class sponsor, human resources specialist, and coordinator for the Comprehensive Partnership for Math and Science Program — in the Washington, D.C., Kent County, Maryland, and Prince George’s County, Maryland schools.
She was selected by ECSU to receive the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education Distinguished Alumni Award and served on the ECSU National Alumni Association Board of Directors for four terms. She is a lifetime member of the DC Metro Alumni Chapter and the Viking Varsity Club. She is in the Hall of Fame for high school teachers in both Kent County and at Frostburg College.
She was appointed as a founding member of the American Biological Institute International Women’s Review Board and is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Key Women Educators.
Murphey, who holds undergraduate and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, held financial management positions at UNC-Chapel Hill (1978-81), NC State (1981-89), the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia (1989-93) and the Georgia Institute of Technology (1993-97) before coming to ECSU in 1997.
At ECSU, Murphrey was “noted for his strategic efforts to plan, implement, manage, and optimize resources to meet the financial needs of faculty, staff, and students” and for working closely “with the ECSU Foundation and the university’s community partners to maintain the financial integrity of the university during a very economically challenging time.”
Murphrey, who is now retired, also helped establish a university endowment to “support student achievement and success,” ECSU said. He currently is a member of the ECSU Board of Visitors, which advises the chancellor on “maintaining and enhancing institutional quality and excellence.”