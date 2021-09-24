EDENTON — The region’s biggest festival of agriculture, entertainment, food and fun for all ages — the Chowan County Regional Fair — begins Tuesday.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the regional fair, which was set in motion in 1946 by soldiers returning home from World War II.
In addition, this is the 50th year that E.C. Toppin, the president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Association, has been a volunteer worker for the fair.
Fair organizers and people across the region are excited to see the fair return after being sidelined last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will be held Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton.
New to the Chowan County Regional Fair this year is the Fearless Flores Thrill Show. The regional fair has sought the popular attraction for many years and was finally successful in landing it this year.
The Flores Family performs death-defying feats ranging from motorcycle stunts to aerial acrobatics.
A popular attraction that is returning after several years away is the Dakota and Friends exhibition of dinosaur models.
Making a first-time appearance at the regional fair is the Barnyard Cackle Review, which features chicken puppets that dish out homespun poultry-themed humor.
Regular attractions such as Miss Chowan County Pageant, Little Miss Pageant, Wee Little Miss, Gospel Night and much more will all be on the schedule this year.
And of course the midway rides will be in full swing and every kind of agricultural exhibit imaginable will be on display.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the fair. Anyone interested in volunteering may call the fair office at (252) 482-4057.
The fair’s website is www.ChowanFair.com.