Hertford resident Anna Nicole Johnson believes furthering her education will help her do the best possible job as director of 911 emergency communications in nearby Washington County.
Johnson, who also works part-time as an emergency dispatcher in Perquimans, graduated from Elizabeth City State University this month with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a 4.0-grade point average.
At ECSU’s fall commencement she was co-recipient of the newly created Bearer of the Shield honor, which recognizes the transfer student with the highest cumulative GPA.
The other co-recipient was Alexis Nicole Harper of Princeville. Bearer of the Mace honors, which go to the non-transfer student with the highest cumulative GPA, went to Taylor Dawn Pierce of Edenton.
Johnson is not content with her current level of academic achievement, though. She has applied to master’s degree programs at East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with hopes of starting work on a master’s degree in fall 2022.
“My plan is to get my master’s degree in public administration to help me better lead the team,” she said.
Johnson said she enjoys emergency communications and looks forward to continuing her service as director of Washington County’s 911 center.
As good a fit as emergency communications seems to be for Johnson, it took her a while to find her niche. She enrolled at College of The Albemarle after graduating from Perquimans County High School in 2014 but found that she was not in the mood for college at the time.
After working part-time jobs in the retail field she took a position as an emergency dispatcher in Chowan County in 2017.
“That’s what kind of led me to criminal justice,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that as a high school student she thought she might pursue a career in law enforcement. But eventually she realized that “graphic blood and guts” and “gruesome scenes” were not for her.
Of course, working in emergency communications has its own challenges.
“Working as a dispatcher is not for everybody either,” Johnson said. “You talk with people in some of the worst moments of their lives.”
That stress calls for special coping skills.
“You can’t take it home with you even if it’s something that’s totally horrible,” she said. “I try to remember to not take it home with me.”
It can be helpful to discuss particularly troubling calls with co-workers later, she said, and as a supervisor she lets dispatchers know she is available to talk with them about things they experience.
“I try to be one that they can talk to,” she said.
But some people prefer not to talk about difficult experiences, and she respects their individual choices, she added.
“It’s hard,” Johnson said of the challenges of handling emergency calls. “There are some days when you are just having a bad day and there are some things that will stick with you.”
Amid the challenges of working in emergency communications there are also profound rewards, according to Johnson.
“There are things that you get to experience — people that are so thankful that they get to speak to you and have somebody that can help them,” she said. “It’s very stressful but it is also very rewarding.”
Johnson has worked full-time while attending ECSU as a full-time student. She enrolled at ECSU in fall 2019 after learning about the university’s program in criminal justice.
She started working at the 911 center in Washington County in February 2021, in the middle of spring semester at ECSU. Before that she had worked full-time with Perquimans 911.
“This last year has been one of the hardest years of my life,” she said.
She explained that she had been going to campus for three of her four classes when all of her classes suddenly were shifted to online.
“I’m more of a face-to-face, conversation kind of learner,” she said.
Johnson said she was almost like a child in her eagerness to return to in-person classes.
“Some of my professors were absolutely wonderful,” she said, noting that they still made themselves available during the pandemic to communicate with students studying from home.
Johnson said ECSU has a great criminal justice program and she recommends it to anyone interested in the field.
“It’s a great school,” she said.