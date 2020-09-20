GREENVILLE — A Baptist church’s effort to “love thy neighbor” is giving dozens of middle schoolers a chance to return to the classroom.
On Tuesday, about 45 seventh-graders at C.M. Eppes Middle School began attending classes across the street from the school at Immanuel Baptist Church. The church is making half a dozen classrooms, along with some space for staff, available rent-free to the school, which was damaged in a series of storms last month.
“We look at it just as an opportunity to be a good neighbor,” Senior Pastor Asher Panton said. “We were actually looking for ways to connect with Eppes because they’re our closest neighbors.
“We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to be a good neighbor to them,” he said. “As soon as I mentioned it to the church, they were all on board.”
Principal Kim Harris said about 90 students, half attending classes each week, are benefiting from the church’s benevolence.
“Parents have been very thankful that we are able to bring their students back on campus for some face-to-face instruction,” she said. “We appreciate their generosity in providing a physical space for our students to learn and grow during these unprecedented times.”
The school, at 1100 S. Elm Street, sustained extensive roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August, prompting all seventh- and eighth-grade classes to be taught online since school began on Aug. 17.
Sixteen Eppes classrooms, along with the media center, were damaged when a thunderstorm ripped off a temporary roof installed to protect the two-story building damaged by Isaias. The combination of the two storms ruined ceiling tiles and carpeting and left the second and first floors with water damage.
Matt Johnson, assistant superintendent of operations for Pitt County Schools, said the $1.3 million in damages could keep some students off campus for most, if not all, of the school year.
Eppes, like schools throughout the district, has both full-time virtual students and on-campus learners this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But due to extensive damage to the 65-year-old building, there initially only was room on campus for sixth-grade learners whose families opted for face-to-face instruction.
“The ability to use the classroom space at Immanuel Church will allow us to bring back the students (in grades seven and eight) that requested face-to-face instruction at the beginning of the school year,” Johnson said.
Eighth-graders from Eppes joined their sixth-grade peers on campus, while seventh-graders spent most of their day across the street at the church, returning to Eppes for some elective classes. Nine teachers and an administrator are working from the church, which has given the school use of the entire third floor.
Panton said the space, which formerly was used by Greenville Learning Center, is ideal for the school’s needs, with room for the distancing North Carolina’s public schools are required to maintain. In addition, due to the church’s proximity to the school, Panton said the school’s networking system, including internet and phone lines, can be accessed by students and employees working inside the church.
The third-floor classroom space has a separate entrance so there will be no contact between Pitt County Schools staff and students and church staff.
Members of Immanuel have not been in the building since March, when many churches across the state and nation closed their doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For six months, the congregation of has watched worship services online.
While some area churches have gone begun allowing socially distanced worshippers in their sanctuaries on Sunday mornings, even small Bible study groups at Immanuel continue to meet virtually.