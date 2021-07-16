EDENTON — North Carolina’s highest civilian honor was presented earlier this week to retired Chowan County Tourism Director Nancy Nicholls.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented to Nicholls — who encouraged and welcomed visitors to Edenton and all of Chowan County for 29½ years in her capacity as tourism director — during a ceremony at Edenton’s waterfront Colonial Park.
With the historic Roanoke River Lighthouse as a backdrop, some two dozen members of the community listened as state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, read the official Order of the Long Leaf Pine designation by Gov. Roy Cooper and praised Nicholls’ service to Edenton and Chowan County.
Nicholls, who was clearly surprised by the honor, told the group assembled at the waterfront that it had been a joy to promote Edenton and Chowan through tourism.
“It has been an honor and a privilege,” Nicholls said of her work as a tourism booster.
Chowan Commissioner Chris Evans welcomed everyone to the ceremony and encouraged them to take a look at the lighthouse and other historic structures around the waterfront. He also asked them to notice modern recreation activities going on such as boating and paddleboarding.
Edenton has much to offer, Evans said. And Nicholls has done a marvelous job of promoting all that makes the community special, he said.
“Nancy’s fingerprints are on a lot of this stuff,” Evans said.
Steinburg said Edenton’s reputation as a premier destination for visitors has continued to grow, and he noted that Nicholls has been a big part of that.
“Edenton is no longer a secret,” Steinburg said. “The word is out.”
Everyone he talks to in Raleigh mentions how wonderful Edenton is, he said.
“This is somewhere that everyone wants to escape from somewhere else to,” Steinburg said.
Some escape to Edenton for a visit and some choose to move here, he said, adding that he is among those who chose to relocate to the town.
Steinburg said Edenton is the one place in America where you can step back in time. If it weren’t for the late model cars you see on the street, you could walk or ride down the street in Edenton and imagine you’re back in the America of the 1950s, he said.
Nicholls has always been great to work with, Steinburg said.
Although the county held a reception in Nicholls’ honor at the time of her retirement this spring, Steinburg said he kept hearing from local people who told him Nicholls deserved an even more special recognition.
In response to those requests, he said, he went to work on getting Nicholls inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.