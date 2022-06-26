Thanks to a Sentara Cares grant, the Albemarle Alliance for Children was recently able to create and distribute 150 “social emotional” kits designed for children who experience traumatic events.
Local sheriff’s departments received the kits on June 2, according to a press release. The kits’ contents vary according to the age of the child but include figurine toys, books, crayons, puppets and writing pads. They are given to children by law enforcement responding to incidents like house fires, automobile accidents and other traumatic events.
According to Jenna Caldwell, community coordinator for the AAFC, the kits “will be given to children to keep as their own when they may have nothing else, and can help with coping” through a crisis.
“We could not have made this happen without Sentara and the local sheriff’s departments,” Caldwell said. “We are incredibly thankful for the collaboration and opportunity to stretch our reach and serve our community.”
According to the release, the project helps Sentara Healthcare fulfill its mission “to improve health every day” and AACF’s “to ensure that every child feels supported, valued and loved.”
Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families helps families find and pay for quality childcare, offers parenting classes, and helps identify gaps in community services.
Sentara Cares is focused on “advancing health equity and ensuring that all members” of the community have access to “resources they need to live their healthiest and most fulfilling lives.”