Carol Adams will be among the 1,800 runners participating in one or more of the three races in this weekend’s inaugural U.S. Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City.
This weekend’s events include a 5K race on Friday and a half marathon and full marathon on Saturday.
Adams, who will be running in the half marathon, said she’s excited about participating in the weekend of racing that’s expected to draw thousands of spectators to the city.
Adams, who started running when she was in her 40s, has completed seven full marathons and more than eight half marathons.
She began by making runs around her neighborhood, citing it as a beneficial way to relieve stress and manage her weight.
Ten years ago, Adams and a group of friends started running Saturday mornings and having coffee at Muddy’s when they were finished. Eventually the group formed the River City Running Club and started a Facebook page encouraging people to join them on their Saturday morning runs.
Adams said the Facebook page has more than 300 members, but usually it is a smaller group of between five and 15 people who gather for the runs each Saturday at 7 a.m.
She says running that time of morning is “better for most people, because life gets in the way later in the day.”
Adams encourages anyone who is interested in running to join the River City Running Club.
“We are always happy to have new people,” she said.
Regardless of the temperatures or the weather, club members try to get in their Saturday morning run, Adams said. The only times they weren’t able to run were on the two successive Saturdays in January when the region had a snowstorm.
Although it’s a running club, participants don’t have to run. They can walk at their own pace, Adams said. Members motivate each other, helping them to either run faster or prepare for runs like this weekend’s races.
“I am a social runner,” said Adams. “I strike up a conversation with anyone who needs encouragement.”
While she listens to music if she runs by herself, Adams prefers running with others. She said it is a great way to get to know new people while also reaping the health benefits.
“I never regret a run,” said Adams.
An obstetrics nurse who worked at a hospital in Virginia, Adams moved to Elizabeth City with her husband in 1982.
Originally from West Virginia, Adams said she and her husband love life in Elizabeth City. They have two children and six grandchildren.
For her next “big” birthday which will be in a couple of years, Adams said she has challenged her adult son and daughter to run a 10K with her to celebrate.
For more information about the River City Running Club, go to the group’s Facebook page.