I think the story in Luke about Satan tempting Jesus contains the scariest words in the entire Bible. Almost unnoticed at the end of this passage is the ominous phrase: “the devil left him until an opportune time.”
Yikes.
That “opportune time” is found in our most vulnerable moments. Jesus never gave in to these temptations, but we can be sure that he felt that incredible power we know all too well, but chose to ignore it.
Now, I don’t know if Satan has horns and a long red tail, or if he is the little red guy sitting on our shoulder whispering into our ear. I’m not even sure whether he is best described as an individual personality or just the power of evil in the world. What I do know for sure is that I have felt Satan’s power, and I bet you have too.
So when is this “opportune time” in our lives? It is when our defenses are down and we begin considering actions or words that we know are wrong for followers of Jesus.
It usually starts with something very small such as telling ourselves that “What’s the big deal? No one will ever know,” or “How could it hurt just this once?” Or, “I’m sure everyone does this at some time.” Or, “Well, I told most of the truth....” You get the idea.
These are little everyday things that almost seem to be encouraged by another quiet voice in our heads. Who in the world is talking to us? Where does that voice come from? How does it seem to know those times I am most likely to give in?
The Greek word for “enticement” is really a fishing term used to describe the dropping of bait. Every fisherman knows the three cardinal rules in this enticement: (1) You have to know where the fish are; (2) you have to know when they are hungry; and (3) you have to know which bait to use for which fish. The scary reality is that Satan is an excellent fisherman.
As we reflect upon our lives as followers of Jesus we simply must consider the place of temptation in our lives and our relationship with it. Our biggest problem is that, unlike Jesus, we tend to deny its power in our lives or even its existence as something very personal. There is always a critical point in our dealing with the usually subtle power of temptation.
As always, we can look to Jesus as our model. When Satan tempted him, Jesus refused to be drawn into a dialogue about the issue. The moment you and I enter into a mental discussion with temptation we have had it!
So what do we do? We commit ourselves to building a stronger, more personal relationship with the only one who has been where we are and was successful in remaining obedient to God.
Of course, we will fail from time to time, but the good news is that Jesus always gets down on his knees with us, brushes off the dirt off of us, helps us to our feet, and says, “OK, let’s try it again.”
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.