HERTFORD — After a two-year pause because of COVID-19 restrictions, Perquimans County’s youngest schoolchildren are finally back in the pool learning how to swim.
The school district’s 11-year-old Water Turtles program, spearheaded by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation and funded by corporate sponsors, restarted this week at the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the foundation, said 140 second-graders at Perquimans Central School began receiving free swim and other life-saving lessons on Tuesday and will continue in the program until Friday. The school’s 116 first-graders and 115 kindergartners will receive their swim lessons in November, she said.
Typically, only Perquimans kindergartners are taught to swim in the Water Turtles program. However, because the pandemic canceled the program the past two years, the foundation wanted those students in grades 1-2 who missed out to get a chance to learn to swim as well.
“This is a catch-up year, serving all three grade levels in an effort to ensure all students participate in the life-saving and water safety lessons,” Lassiter explained.
Making the expanded Water Turtles program possible are its two corporate sponsors, Vidant Health’s Community Benefit Grant Program and Avangrid Renewables.
“These partners are to be commended for their financial support to ensure our students are able to participate in such a meaningful and possibly life-saving activity,” said Lassiter.
She said the total annual cost of the Water Turtles program for just one grade level ranges from $10,000 to $12,000. That includes the cost of swim lessons, compensating bus drivers, providing transportation to and from the YMCA, the cost of swimsuits/towels for students who don’t have them, and the cost of nutritional snacks.
That means the cost of this year’s Water Turtles program will likely be between $30,000 and $36,000, Lassiter said.
The program, which has taught swim and water safety skills to more than 1,400 Perquimans kindergartners since it began in 2010, is a critical tool, Lassiter said. Aside from teaching kids to wear seatbelts and check smoke alarms, teaching them how to swim and be safe in the water is “one of the most important things we could ever do for a child in terms of their safety,” she said.
Lassiter noted that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1-4.
“I believe enrollment and participation in swim lessons in the best thing that can be done to help prevent drowning,” she said. “Although children may not be able to swim proficiently following the lessons, they are taught essential strategies that can save their lives.”
Lassiter said some of the program’s goals include ensuring children feel comfortable in the water and can enjoy it safely; know how to enter and exit the water safely, especially when swimming in a pool; learn how to submerge their mouth, nose and eyes and exhale under water through their mouth or nose; use their arms and hands while treading water; and recognize when a fellow swimmer is in distress.
Not all parents can afford to pay for swim lessons or have time to teach their children to swim, however. That’s why the Water Turtles program and its corporate sponsorship is critical, Lassiter said.
“Both organizations (Vidant and Avangrid) continue to support the water safety program and make it possible each year for all kindergarten students (in Perquimans County) to receive life-saving, water-safety swim lessons,” she said.