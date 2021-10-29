Vaneeda Bennett recently overheard one visitor to the Perquimans Arts League’s new facility in Hertford refer to it as “New York nice.”
Bennett, who grew up in Pittsburgh and relocated to Perquimans County from Washington, D.C., took the big-city reference as a compliment to the work PAL put into renovating its new gallery and exhibit space at 133 North Church Street.
Bennett, PAL’s new president, describes the new facility that opened earlier this month as “very bright and spacious.”
Bennett took over as PAL’s leader in June but has been an active member of the arts group since she moved to Perquimans three years ago.
Bennett worked for more than 35 years in executive management and fundraising, including a stint as chief revenue officer for the American Diabetes Association where she once had the opportunity to be interviewed by “The Today Show.”
Noting her long passion for art, Bennett said she knew she wanted to do two things when she retired: live by the water and paint. She now gets to do both.
The fact they were longtime boaters and knew their children and grandchildren would love the water access when they visited, Bennett and her husband looked for a house along a waterway.
Because they had vacationed on the Outer Banks, they were already familiar with the area. So when they retired, they decided to buy a home in Hertford on the Perquimans River.
Bennett, who always liked painting with oils, said she began painting with watercolors after joining PAL’s Watercolor Club. Bennett also used her expertise in fundraising to help PAL create a capital campaign to raise enough money to fund renovations to the new facility.
In her new role as PAL president, Bennett said her next goal is to see the building’s second floor and stairwell renovated. She also wants to install an elevator so PAL can hold art classes and camps for both youth and adults on the second floor.
The gallery, which displays a variety of artworks including pottery, glass, fiber art, paintings and artisan jewelry, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery is currently featuring sculptor Alexis Joyner’s exhibit, “Art in the Land of Beautiful Women,” through November.
For more information about the Perquimans Arts League, visit perquimansarts.org.