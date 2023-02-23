Black Box Theater, Feb 9th at 6pm - 1

“After Trayvon,” a documentary produced and directed by East Carolina University faculty, explores how the development of Black college students has been influenced by Martin’s 2012 death and other high-profile incidents in which Black people were killed by police or by those taking the law into their own hands.

 Photo courtesy Nykaysia King

GREENVILLE — Nearly 11 years after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer, igniting national debates about racial profiling, numerous films have been made about the events surrounding the death of the unarmed, Black 17-year-old.

But a documentary produced and directed by faculty members at East Carolina University views the aftermath of the teen’s killing through a different lens. “After Trayvon” explores how the development of Black college students has been influenced by Martin’s 2012 death and other high-profile incidents in which black people were killed by police or by those taking the law into their own hands.

