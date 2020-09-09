The Albemarle Chorale has canceled its fall season, which includes its popular Christmas concert, citing continuing concerns and restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lynwood Winslow, Albemarle Chorale’s director, announced the decision to the group’s membership last week, advising them they would not resume rehearsals this fall. The chorale’s spring concerts were also canceled earlier this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Winslow said he’s hopeful the group, which includes 55 singers from Edenton, Elizabeth City and Hertford, can resume rehearsals in the spring.
“When it is safe for us to rehearse and for our audiences to gather, we will be back,” he said.
In the meantime, he recommended that everyone “keep singing wherever you are, even if it’s just in your head.”
The Albemarle Chorale’s repertoire features music ranging from classical to show tunes.