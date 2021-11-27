The Albemarle Chorale will perform in public for the first time in two years when it holds the first of two Christmas concerts early next month.
The first concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton. The second concert will be Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road St., Elizabeth City.
Both concerts will feature five Christmas choruses from Handel’s “The Messiah,” including the Hallelujah Chorus. Chorale soloists during the performance of Handel’s Messiah will include Joseph Manley, tenor; Louise Altman, alto; Lisa Gregor; soprano; Rachel Davison, soprano; and Heidi Critz-Frens, soprano.
The concerts will also feature special arrangements of familiar carol favorites, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” the latter featuring a solo by Christine Sclafani. Albert Burt’s “Some Children See Him” will be accompanied by Anna Darr on the cello.
The Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, consists of 40 choristers from surrounding counties who perform two concert series each year, one prior to Christmas and another in late spring.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming concerts will be Albemarle Chorale’s first since the 2019 Christmas season.
Admission to the concerts is free, but donations will be appreciated. Face masks are required for attendance.