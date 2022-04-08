The Albemarle Chorale will pay tribute to three classical music masters when it performs two spring concerts in several weeks.
The Chorale’s “Classical Classics” concerts will feature the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert. The first concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton. The second concert is scheduled for the following Sunday, May 1, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, also at 4 p.m.
All three classical giants — Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert —studied classical music as their musical foundation. But two of them, Beethoven and Schubert, are also regarded as composers who were part of the transition to the Romantic era, composing music that evokes a wide range of emotions.
The centerpiece of the concert is Schubert’s “Mass in G” which is written for a full chorus with soprano, tenor and bass soli. Schubert, a child prodigy, wrote his compositions at the end of the Classical period and his music helped transition to the Romantic period. The change was brought about in part by the switch from the use of the harpsichord to the sturdier piano, which could produce a more expanded range of volume and tones.
Schubert’s music is also reminiscent of Mozart, another prolific and important composer during the Classical period. Mozart showed great musical ability from childhood and wrote his first documented composition at age 12.
The Chorale will be performing his tuneful “Regina Coeli,” translated from Latin as “Rejoice Queen of Heaven,” featuring four soloists. The second piece is Mozart’s “Gloria in Excelsis,” his stirring chorus from the “Twelfth Mass.”
Beethoven studied the Classical music of both Mozart and Franz Joseph Haydn, an Austrian composer of the Classical period, as a young student of the piano. He also may have met Schubert as both were part of the “piano society” of the day.
Like Schubert, Beethoven used his classical foundation to carry his compositions forward into what would become the Romantic period. The Chorale will perform his “Hallelujah” from “Mount of Olives,” written for a full chorus with piano accompaniment.
Beethoven’s composing of the “Hallelujah” is all the more remarkable considering he completed it in 1802, when at age 32, he was struggling with progressive hearing loss.
The Albemarle Chorale is composed of 45 experienced local singers who meet weekly to practice classical, contemporary and patriotic music. Based in Edenton, the Chorale performs four major concerts each year, two before Christmas and two in the spring. The Chorale’s director is Lynwood Winslow and Michael Morgan is the accompanist.
The upcoming concert has been delayed since the canceled concerts of spring 2020. The choristers are looking forward to performing this beautiful music for audiences this spring.