Albemarle Chorale

The Albemarle Chorale will present two performances of its “An English Spring” program featuring 11 works by English composers. The first will be Sunday, April 30, at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton. The second will be on Sunday, May 7, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. Both are at 4 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Albemarle Chorale

If you’re captivated by the upcoming coronation of King Charles III of England and all things British, you won’t want to miss the Albemarle Chorale’s upcoming concerts on Sunday, April 30 and Sunday, May 7.

The Chorale’s “An English Spring” program will feature 11 works by English composers ranging from the well known to the unknown. The selections will range from music specifically composed for coronations and royal weddings to songs enjoyed by the common man.