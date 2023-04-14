The Albemarle Chorale will present two performances of its “An English Spring” program featuring 11 works by English composers. The first will be Sunday, April 30, at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton. The second will be on Sunday, May 7, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. Both are at 4 p.m.
If you’re captivated by the upcoming coronation of King Charles III of England and all things British, you won’t want to miss the Albemarle Chorale’s upcoming concerts on Sunday, April 30 and Sunday, May 7.
The Chorale’s “An English Spring” program will feature 11 works by English composers ranging from the well known to the unknown. The selections will range from music specifically composed for coronations and royal weddings to songs enjoyed by the common man.
Two pieces traditionally sung at English coronations will be performed. The first, entitled “Zadok the Priest,” takes its title from the Old Testament text in which the priest Zadok anoints Solomon king. The piece includes the rousing chorus “God save the King, Long live the King, May the King Live Forever.”
The second traditional coronation anthem is “I was Glad When They Said Unto Me” by Sir C. Hubert H. Parry. This anthem was written for the 1902 coronation of Edward VII and traditionally sung at the king’s entrance to the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The works of two English composers, Charles Villiers Stanford and Ralph Vaughan Williams, both well known for their contributions to Anglican choral traditions, will be performed. A vocal piece written for and sung at Prince William and Catherine Middleton’s wedding, “This is the Day,” and another long-admired Anglican anthem, “If Ye Love Me,” sung at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Two ballads, “A Red Red Rose” and “My Gentle Harp,” showcase the beauty of the old Scottish and Irish folk tunes we still hear today. And no English concert would be complete without a performance of “Jerusalem” composed by Parry with lyrics taken from the poem by Englishman Robert Blake. This tune is today considered to be the unofficial English patriotic national anthem.
The Albemarle Chorale’s performance of “An English Spring” on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. will be at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton. The Chorale’s performance on Sunday, May 7, also at 4 p.m., will be at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road Street in Elizabeth City. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.
The Albemarle Chorale is composed of 50 experienced singers from Chowan, Perquimans and Pasquotank counties who perform at least four major concerts each year. Their repertoire includes cantatas, classical works, patriotic music and show tunes. To learn more about the Chorale, visit our Facebook page at Albemarle Chorale.