Last week Lynwood Winslow, director of the Albemarle Chorale, shared the long-awaited good news to its membership that the Chorale will resume rehearsals later this month. The Chorale had been on an 18-month hiatus because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Chorale’s goal is to bring Christmas concerts back to our local music lovers this December, choristers and our audience alike are cautioned that we are making a start toward returning to our regular rehearsal and concert schedule.
However, we know that if the COVID-19 cases caused by variants of the virus continue to and Centers for Disease Control guidelines are changed, we may have to pause or end these plans. Right now we are resuming rehearsal with a “proceed with caution and see what happens” approach.
The Albemarle Chorale is a group of 40 experienced singers from Edenton, Elizabeth City and Hertford under the direction of Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan.
The group performs a repertoire of music ranging from classical to show tunes. They practice every Monday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church. Christmas concerts are planned for both Edenton and Elizabeth City.
The Chorale is always looking for new members who are experienced choristers and read music. We hope all our choristers will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated, but those who have not are encouraged to wear a face mask.
During rehearsals, all choristers may wear a mask, some should wear a mask, but no one must wear a mask. Seating at rehearsals will follow social distancing protocols.
For more information about joining the Chorale, please contact Chorale President Kent Saunders at albemarlechorale@gmail.com.