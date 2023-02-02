...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Albemarle Craftsman's Guild to hold Feb. 15 screening for fair
The Albemarle Craftsman's Guild is now accepting craftswork from persons who hope to be confirmed as guild members so they can participate in the Albemarle Craftsman's Fair scheduled for October.
Craftspeople can drop off their work at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, for the Craftsman's Guild's first screening of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Participation in the Craftsman's Fair, which will be held Oct. 27-29, is by invitation only, and to exhibit at the fair craftspeople first have to be a Craftsman's Guild member and have their craft approved by the guild.
The Albemarle Craftsman's Fair is one of the oldest juried, demonstrating craft shows in the nation. First held in spring 1959, the goal of the fair "continues to be the preservation of quality hand craftsmanship," a press release states.
According to the release, the guild doesn't accept paintings or photography. All crafts must be created by and original to the craftsperson.
Applicants have to either drop off or mail three or more samples of their craft, along with a completed application, to the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center, 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Crafts will be accepted at the Extension Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Feb. 15.
The screening on Feb. 15 will be the first of two held by the Guild this year. The other will be held in May.