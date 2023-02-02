The Albemarle Craftsman's Guild is now accepting craftswork from persons who hope to be confirmed as guild members so they can participate in the Albemarle Craftsman's Fair scheduled for October.

Craftspeople can drop off their work at the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 1209 McPherson St., Elizabeth City, for the Craftsman's Guild's first screening of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 15.