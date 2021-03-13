The Old North State is no stranger when it comes to the advancement of higher learning among women. In fact, North Carolinians are perhaps some of the earliest advocates of female education in this country, establishing institutions prior to the American Revolution for that very purpose.
For instance, Salem College, founded in Winston-Salem in 1772, holds the distinction of being the oldest female college in the nation. Bennett College, an historically black college, began solely serving women’s educational interests in 1926.
Our own Albemarle region, too, was home to a few prominent women’s institutions and colleges throughout the last 200 years, one of which continues its legacy today as a vibrant four-year university.
Settled in Murfreesboro, Chowan University first opened its doors as the Chowan Baptist Female Institute in 1848. The institute’s inaugural class of 11 girls produced just one graduate and its first academic degree recipient, Annie J. Ward. She would go on to marry John W. Moore, a distinguished North Carolina state historian and eldest son of G. C. Moore, founder of the school.
Chowan remained a female educational institution for the next 80 years, only becoming co-educational in 1931. Suffering its only major closure during the Second World War, the college reopened in 1949 and remains a thriving center for higher educational instruction in northeastern North Carolina.
Not long after the Baptist Female Institute’s founding, the Methodist sect in the region set to organizing a female institute of their own in Murfreesboro. Wesleyan Female College initially admitted around 50 young women in its first term, in 1855, and competed academically as well as financially with the former school during its years of operation.
One of Wesleyan’s more notable alumni, Sallie Southall Cotten, served in the public sphere as a writer, poet and champion of women’s rights; Museum of the Albemarle possesses in its collection a copy of “The White Doe,” her 1901 verse history of the Lost Colony.
Unfortunately, Wesleyan Female College did not survive the turn of the new century. Already beset by financial troubles, a severe fire in 1893 destroyed the main administration building, leading to its untimely demise.
Central Institute, in Littleton, was another Methodist-organized women’s institution, situated between Halifax and Warren counties. More fondly known as Littleton College, its first class of 11 enrolled at the school in January of 1882. President J. M. Rhodes and his wife, Lula, were instrumental in their commitment to the outstanding quality of study and campus life many students experienced at the college.
Littleton prospered up through the first quarter of the 20th century, boasting a peak enrollment of 285 in 1908. However, tragedy would strike, in similar fashion to Wesleyan, as fire reduced several buildings to rubble at the beginning of 1919, leading to Littleton’s permanent closure.
Learn more about those who advanced the cause of women’s education here in the Albemarle region of the North Carolina with a visit to “Women Breaking Barriers,” on display at Museum of the Albemarle through December 2022.