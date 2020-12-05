With the holidays a little different this year at Museum of the Albemarle due to social distancing and limited visitors at one time, I’d like for you to join me for an imaginary ride on the Albemarle Express.
The Norfolk Southern O-gauge model train takes visitors through the 13 counties that Museum of the Albemarle serves.
Departing from Washington County, created in 1799 from parts of Tyrrell County, you can enjoy the site of Somerset Place.
The next stop is Tyrrell County, created in 1729 from portions of Bertie, Chowan, and Perquimans precincts. There you’ll see a sawmill working to create wood products from a drained swamp forest.
Hyde County, created in 1705 and originally known as the Wickham Precinct, highlights Lake Mattamuskeet and the waterfowl it has to offer during the winter months.
Dare County, created in 1870 from parts of Currituck, Hyde, and Tyrrell counties, takes visitors to the Lost Colony, the site of the Wright Brothers’ first flight, the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Bodie Island Lighthouse, Pea Island Life-Saving Station, and Jockey’s Ridge.
Travel then into Currituck County, one of the original precincts created in 1668. The Currituck Beach Lighthouse and the Spanish mustangs brought to the coast by explorers are two sights to see.
Camden County, created from Pasquotank County in 1777, is the next stop on our imaginary Albemarle Express ride. Visit the swamps that have many stories to tell, including those of runaway slaves and bootleggers.
Crossing into Pasquotank County, one of the original 1668 precincts, you will find the Norfolk Southern Passenger Station still standing today. There is also the U.S. Coast Guard Base.
Perquimans County, originally named Berkeley and one of the original 1668 precincts, is highlighted by the Newbold-White House. Built in 1730, it’s the oldest brick house in North Carolina.
The Norfolk Southern next travels into Chowan County, originally called Shaftesbury Precinct and renamed in 1684. The Chowan County Courthouse constructed in 1767 is a highlight. Edenton, the county seat, also served as North Carolina’s Colonial capital from 1722 to 1743.
Travel takes the train across the Suffolk Scarp, the remnant of an old line of beach dunes left when the Atlantic Ocean was further inland between 350,000 and 500,000 years ago. The Suffolk Scarp stretched from the mouth of the Potomac River in the north to Cape Lookout in North Carolina, running through Gates, Hertford, Bertie and Washington counties.
Traveling into Bertie County, created in 1722 from portions of Chowan Precinct, farming is a highlight. A variety products such as sage, corn and peanuts are grown.
The next stop is Gates County, created in 1779 from portions of Chowan, Hertford, and Perquimans counties. The community of Roduco included a small train depot that would receive train passengers and freight connecting with stations in Suffolk, Virginia, and Ahoskie in Hertford County.
Hertford County, formed in 1760 from parts of Bertie, Chowan, and Northampton counties, is home to the Chowanoke Indians whose descendants and members, the Meherrin tribe, still live in the county today.
The final stop on our imaginary train trip is Northampton County, created in 1741 from a portion of Bertie County. Historically, the county has relied on farming, being one of the largest producers of cotton and peanuts in North Carolina.
The Albemarle Express looks forward to delighting guests in person again next year — in December 2021.