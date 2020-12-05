Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN BERTIE...GATES... NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK...CHOWAN...CAMDEN...PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS... SOUTHEASTERN HERTFORD...ISLE OF WIGHT...EAST CENTRAL SOUTHAMPTON... AND SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES...THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF POQUOSON... THE CITY OF NORFOLK...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE CITY OF HAMPTON... THE SOUTHERN CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS...THE CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE WESTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 214 AM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ISLE OF WIGHT TO NEAR WHALEYVILLE TO NEAR WESTOVER. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VIRGINIA BEACH, NEWPORT NEWS, HAMPTON, ELIZABETH CITY, CAMDEN, SMITHFIELD, WINDSOR, HERTFORD, WINFALL, GATESVILLE, LANGLEY AFB, RYLAND, VIRGINIA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, REGENT UNIVERSITY, GREAT BRIDGE, SOUTH MILLS, CHURCHLAND, SUNBURY, KEMPSVILLE AND OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS.