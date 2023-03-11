...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
With a background working in philanthropy, Hawaii native Anela Tory knew she wanted to work in a role where she could help others when she moved to Elizabeth City.
She found that role at the Albemarle Area United Way. On Jan. 15, she started work as the new director of community engagement for the AAUW.
In her job, Tory serves as the primary contact for AAUW’s 29 partner agencies and 10-15 affiliated partners in a nine-county region. She also oversees the agency’s annual grant program and special funding opportunities, such as hurricane relief efforts.
Besides referring local residents to the AAUW’s partner agencies in Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, she also refers residents of four of those counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden and Gates — in need of emergency assistance to the nonprofit’s Community Care Collaborative.
According to the AAUW’s website, the CCC meets needs “by providing assistance to those facing temporary emergency crisis with the goal of closing gaps among local resources.” Typical CCC clients are families facing an unexpected financial crisis like having to pay for an expensive emergency car repair or energy bill.
“This is like a dream opportunity for me,” says Tory of her role with the AAUW. “I love giving back to the community.”
What’s been the best part of her job so far?
“Seeing the expression of someone that feels they have no hope ... do a 180” after receiving help from either the CCC or one of the AAUW’s partner agencies, she said.
Besides helping clients, Tory said she looks forward to working with donors and helping to plan fundraising events. One such event, Bocce, Beer & Bites, is coming up next month.
Bocce, Beer & Bites, one of the AAUW’s largest annual fundraisers, is also among its most popular. Last year, 40 four-person teams participated in the sold-out event, leaving a number of people unable to participate. This year’s double-elimination tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park, has been expanded to 48 teams to accommodate the wide interest in the event.
Tory said she moved to Elizabeth City from her home in Hawaii with her two children. She said her brother and his family also live in North Carolina, so she wanted their children to grow up together.
“Family means so much to me,” Tory said.
Despite being here only a short time, Tory said Elizabeth City already “feels like home.”
Tory said she looks forward to helping more residents by “giving them a hand up, and giving them tools to pick themselves up.”
“We all deserve to be treated with respect, honor and kindness,” she said.
Teams can sign up to participate in Bocce, Bites and Beer by paying $200 through April 14 or until all 48 spots are sold out. Each team member, and spectators who purchase a $30 ticket, receive two craft beers, a barbecue plate and a Kona shaved ice. Complimentary bottled water and sodas will also be available.
Meal-only tickets for $20 will be available, as will family four-pack tickets for $70.
To purchase team or individual tickets to the event, visit the Albemarle Area United Way Facebook website at aaunitedway.org/bbb or call 252-333-1510.