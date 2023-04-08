...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Growing up on Holiday Island in Perquimans County, the Rev. T.J. Long Jr. has fond memories of attending church in Hertford. But he recalls often being the only teenager in the congregation.
Now as the minister of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Elizabeth City, Long is trying to attract more youth to church — and he’s doing it through his passion for sports.
Long coordinates Open Gym nights for area youth at First Christian’s gym at 800 Beech Street on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The gym, which features a full basketball court as well as foosball and ping pong tables, is open every Monday except the first Monday of the month and on holidays.
Long said as many as 16 players can play basketball — two four-on-four games — on the court at one time.
Long said he enjoys lacing up his sneakers and getting on the court.
“I am 42 and I run with them, too,” he said.
Long said he invites other pastors to visit the Open Gym nights. They usually participate in what he describes as “halftime,” talking with the youth who show up to play basketball.
Long said he played sports in high school and in fact planned on becoming a physical education teacher after earning his degree at Elizabeth City State University.
But after he was baptized, Long said his path changed. He would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Christian education from Montreat College. He later moved to Pasadena, California, where he earned his master’s of divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary.
Long served a number of different churches before returning to the area in December 2020 to serve as pastor at First Christian.
Long said he became an ordained minister at the church last Saturday. Becoming an ordained minister was a two-year process that culminated with his ordination service on April 1.
In addition to the Open Gym nights on Mondays, Long said the church holds Bible Discussion Nights on Wednesdays. Church services are at 10:55 a.m. on Sundays.
Long said he’s looking forward to the church’s Family Spring Fling on Sunday, April 16. From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the church will host a petting zoo among other events. In addition, kids 12 and younger can get a free meal from a food truck.
When he’s not ministering at First Christian, Long enjoys spending time with his two children, cheering on the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team, and attending yard and estate sales where he buys collectibles for resale. Long can be found most Wednesdays at Muddy Waters Coffeehouse preparing his sermon on his Apple MacBook Pro.