...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
As a fitness coordinator at Currituck Family YMCA, Kat Mefford works hard to help others achieve a healthy lifestyle.
One of the YMCA programs Mefford has helped with since 2019 is LIVESTRONG. The free program helps cancer survivors age 18 and older and does not require a YMCA membership.
According to the YMCA of South Hampton Roads’ website, “LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps adult cancer survivors reclaim their health and well-being following a cancer diagnosis.”
As a LIVESTRONG coach, Mefford works with participants for two 90-minute sessions a week for 12 weeks.
The program requires a medical referral and clearance from the participant’s physician and each client is provided a health assessment at both the beginning and conclusion of the program.
Mefford said the assessments help her customize the LIVESTRONG experience for each participant. That experience could include everything from taking part in an exercise class in the YMCA’s pool, to participating in yoga, taking an improv class or going on a field trip to a local produce stand. Mefford also familiarizes each participant with the fitness areas and exercise classes offered by the Currituck Family YMCA.
One of the most beneficial aspects of the program, according to Mefford, is the fellowship with other cancer survivors it provides to participants.
Mefford said the best part of her job is seeing someone’s quality of life improve.
“That is huge for me. To see people overcome obstacles,” said Mefford.
Originally from Connecticut, Mefford moved to Currituck in 2009. She started started working at the Currituck Family YMCA in May 2018 and later became a certified personal trainer.
“I like to focus on health and quality of life,” said Mefford.
Mefford individualizes personal training sessions, noting her goal is to “make fitness fun.”
“I want to help people find what they enjoy about exercise,” said Mefford.
Mefford said some fun upcoming events at the Currituck Family YMCA include a “Turkey Burn” the day after Thanksgiving. The Friday, Nov. 25 event will feature an 1980s fitness aerobic dance class and a chair fitness class.
When she’s not helping others achieve their fitness goals, Mefford enjoys hiking and spending time with her daughter.