Danielle Beaty was hiking with her family at Mount Mitchell when she saw a sign that would inspire one of her most celebrated jewelry pieces.
The sign noted the Mountains to Sea Trail that hikers can follow to cross the state. The sign got Beaty, who’s been making jewelry for the past 17 years, to thinking about the wealth of vistas in North Carolina.
“There is so much to see across the state,” she said.
Beaty, owner of TurtleBay Jewelry, decided to create a ring to celebrate the 1,175-mile trail and those who’ve completed it. The sterling and fine silver Mountains to Sea Commemorative Ring she developed has the shape of North Carolina and features a line marking the path of the 1,175 mile trail that begins at Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains and ends at Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks. On the back of the ring is the inscription “Mountains to Sea Trail” and the 1,175-mile marker.
Beaty’s Mountains to Sea Commemorative Ring recently received honorable mention in the style category of Our State Magazine’s “Made in NC Awards” contest.
According to the magazine’s website, the annual Made in NC Awards “celebrate the cream of the crop of handmade, locally sourced, artisanal products in North Carolina.” Entries were evaluated for quality, innovation and creativity, as well as how they celebrate North Carolina. Judges named only one winner and two honorable mentions in each of the following categories: style, craft, drink, food, and home and garden.
The winners and honorable mentions in each category were invited to participate as vendors in the Marketplace at the Best of Our State earlier this month at the Pinehurst Resort.
Beaty said she enjoyed participating in the event and meeting fellow artists.
“I met amazing people,” she said.
Beaty is also looking forward to showing her work at the Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival April 22-23.
Originally from New York, Beaty had lived in different areas in the country with her husband — a U.S. Coast Guardsman — and their family before they moved to Currituck County 13 years ago. She and her family enjoy sailing and outdoor activities like hiking.
Beaty likes living near the water, saying it inspires her jewelry work. She creates her TurtleBay jewelry in a 500-square-foot studio on her property.
Her latest collection is inspired by the coastal areas in Italy and Greece. Even though Beaty has never visited there, she researched the region’s culture and naturescapes.
“I travel through my jewelry,” she said.
Beaty, who studied graphic design before concentrating on jewelry, often will sketch a design to begin a jewelry piece. She only uses precious materials like sterling silver and gold in custom pieces that include pendants, necklaces, rings and bracelets.
When she’s not making her own jewelry, Beaty teaches professional craft jewelry classes at College of the Albemarle-Dare in Manteo. She teaches private classes as well.
For more information about TurtleBay Jewelry, visit its Facebook page, Instagram or website at http://www.TBJStudios.com. Beaty’s Mountains to Sea Commemorative Ring is also available on her website.