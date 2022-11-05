As a registered nurse, Vickie Blanchard worked for more than three decades helping care for others.

Her career included jobs as a supervisor at what was then Chowan Hospital and health educator at local physicians’ offices. She also spent time working with seniors at a skilled nursing facility — an experience that’s been helpful in her role as a volunteers coordinator for the Albemarle Commission’s Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Program’s Home-Delivered Meals Program, better known as Meals on Wheels.