Tiana Cortazzo likes to stay busy. Which is good, because she stays pretty busy.
Cortazzo works as the manager of Southland Artisan Gift Shop. She is also one of the dance instructors at Three Little Birds Dance Studio in Moyock, teaching ballet and tap to children ages 3-6.
And when she’s not busy doing either of those things, she’s working to spread appreciation for the arts in Currituck as president of the Currituck County Arts Council and Gallery.
Cortazzo said she has always been passionate about the arts and similar to many people, she likes to paint and write for enjoyment.
She enjoys her role with the Currituck Arts Council and Gallery because it allows her to do something else she enjoys: coordinating events and bringing people together.
Cortazzo said the gallery, located in the Moyock Public Library at 126 Campus Drive in Moyock, exhibits works by local artists.
While the gallery focuses on the visual arts, Cortazzo and the arts council are working to expand the performing and literary arts through events and classes.
One of the arts council’s recent successes was the Currituck County Arts Festival at Eagle Creek in September. The festival featured artists and artisans engaged in a wide variety of mediums and also included live music. Cortazzo said the successful event will be held again this September.
Cortazzo said she’ll be meeting with Currituck County Arts Council members soon to discuss programming for classes and events this year. She’d like to offer classes like last year’s popular calligraphy class.
“I want to help people find their niche within the arts community,” said Cortazzo.
Cortazzo said the Currituck Arts Council is a nonprofit organization run entirely by volunteers like herself. Volunteers are always a big need, she said.
Membership dues and monetary donations help the organization pay for the programs it offers. But like most nonprofits, the Currituck Arts Council and Gallery could always use more financial support from the community.
“One of our biggest challenges is funding,” said Cortazzo.
Originally from Long Island, New York, Cortazzo has lived in Currituck for more than eight years. She has three adult children and enjoys spending time with her family.
More information about the Currituck Council Arts Council and Gallery can be found on the organization’s Facebook page. People can also email Cortazzo at tiana.artscouncil@gmail.com if they would like to receive emailed news and updates about the organization.