...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
One of painter Rebecca L. Davis’ favorite works, “Warm Shadows,” is one she painted of potted plants at the Virginia Dare Arcade in downtown Elizabeth City. Davis got the idea for the painting while walking up the stairs of the arcade in 2016 and seeing how sunlight casts the potted plants’ shadows on the floor.
Like many of the artists who participated in RiverSplash this past week, Rebecca L. Davis has had a passion for art for as long as she can remember.
“I’ve always been pretty creative,” says Davis. “As soon as I had a pencil in my hand I was off and running.”
Originally from South Dakota, Davis moved to Elizabeth City with her husband in 2007 to be near his parents.
Davis took college-level art classes on different forms of art, but watercolor became her favorite medium.
“You can build up with it,” said Davis. “Watercolor is so versatile.”
Also with watercolor, “there is always something new to discover,” she said. “I am never bored and I am never disappointed.”
Davis said her paintings are usually inspired by either a location she’s visited or a photograph she’s taken with her camera.
“Any subject that inspires me I will paint,” she said.
One of Davis’ favorite works, “Warm Shadows,” is one she painted of potted plants at the Virginia Dare Arcade in downtown Elizabeth City.
While walking up the arcade’s stairs in 2016, Davis took a photograph that shows how sunlight casts the plants’ shadows on the floor. The work she created from that image remains one of her favorite pieces.
Besides producing her own work, Davis also teaches art classes at several locations in the area. Davis said she often gives her students the same assignment, but their resulting work is always different.
“It’s really cool to see the outcome,” she said.
After teaching an urban sketching class, Davis decided to organize a group of artists called Albemarle Regional Paint Out Pals, or POP! Davis said there is a Facebook page for the group, and any artist working in any medium, not just watercolor, is invited to join.
“We find spaces locally and go out and paint,” said Davis.
The group participated in RiverSplash this week at Christ Episcopal Church. It also was scheduled to paint on the sidewalk in front of Sanctuary Design Co. at 601 East Main Street during Friday night’s ArtWalk.
“We inspire each other about our work and technique,” Davis said.
Davis’ work can be found at the Arts of the Albemarle, the Perquimans Arts League and Chowan Arts Council. It’s also available through her website http://4-rebecca-davis.pixels.com.
For more information about Davis, visit the Rebecca L. Davis Fine Art Facebook page and Instagram or her website.