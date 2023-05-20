Like a lot of entrepreneurs, Pam Dwyer came up with the idea for her new business, Kitchen Kuriosities, while trying to address a personal need.
Dwyer was redesigning the kitchen in her home in Elizabeth City when she started thinking about the kitchenware she wanted and where she might find it.
The next thing she knew, she had a concept for Kitchen Kuriosities, the shop she plans to open June 1 at 613 B. East Main Street, between Port Discover and The Kraken Coffeehouse.
Kitchen Kuriosities will sell both new and vintage kitchenware — everything from mixing bowls to dish towels.
“I love a mix of old and new, vintage and antiques,” said Dwyer, who formerly owned a consignment women’s clothing boutique in Ohio.
Dwyer and husband, Michael, moved to Elizabeth City less than two years ago. Dwyer said they wanted to move to an area near the ocean where they also could find a historic home. After an extensive search of areas near the coast the couple found their way to Elizabeth City.
Dwyer said she enjoys being in the kitchen. It’s a place where families come together, homework gets done, and even business can be conducted. She’s hoping to create a kitchen vibe at Kitchen Kuriosities. On her first day of business, Dwyer plans to give away a cookbook to her first 100 customers.
“I just want it to be fun,” said Dwyer. “I enjoy making the kitchen a special place.”
Dwyer plans to stock her shop with both American-made products and items made by producers in developing countries.
“I look for Made in the USA or Fair Trade items for my new inventory,” she said.
Dwyer also plans to offer sustainable products made of materials like bamboo and sell items like unpaper towels which are reusable.
Kitchen Kuriosities will also feature items crafted by local artisans, including aprons that Dwyer sews herself from upcycled materials.
“I keep things affordable and budget friendly and beautiful at the same time,” said Dwyer.
Starting in July, she also plans to buy or consign additional kitchen-related items.
“I’ll be looking for gently used quality cookware and bakeware,” said Dwyer.
For more information about Kitchen Kuriosities, visit its Facebook page or call (252) 310-0311.