Pam Dwyer

Pam Dwyer plans to open Kitchen Kuriosities, a shop selling both new and vintage kitchenware June 1 at 613 B. East Main Street, between Port Discover and The Kraken Coffeehouse.

 Photo courtesy Pam Dwyer

Like a lot of entrepreneurs, Pam Dwyer came up with the idea for her new business, Kitchen Kuriosities, while trying to address a personal need.

Dwyer was redesigning the kitchen in her home in Elizabeth City when she started thinking about the kitchenware she wanted and where she might find it.