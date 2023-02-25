Christie Gibbs believes every kind of body can benefit from yoga. So much so, she decided named her yoga business that: Everybody Yoga.
Gibbs said yoga helps provide its participants an “enhanced awareness of ourselves and everything around us.” Yoga’s benefits include helping people strengthen and stretch their bodies as well as guide their breathing.
Yoga also has no age limits.
“Yoga is a lifelong process,” Gibbs said. “Listening to your body is the only rule of the class.”
She also encourages her students to put to use what they learn in class.
“Take something with you you have learned, whether it’s focusing on your breath or how your physical body feels,” said Gibbs.
Next month, residents can participate in Gibbs’ yoga classes at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center at 215 South Water Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Gibbs said the classes are open to anyone age 15 and up.
No mat? Not a problem. EC-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation has mats students can use during the class, Gibbs said. For more information about the class, visit the ECPC Senior Center Facebook page or contact Parks and Recreation at (252)335-1424.
Gibbs also offers a yoga class for all ages and skill levels at Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 North Water Street every other Saturday. Gibbs said if the weather is nice, the class is held outdoors. Otherwise, the classes are indoors. Participants do need to bring their own mat for those classes, and there is a $10 fee for each session.
Organizations and groups can also contact Gibbs to schedule group yoga classes.
You don’t have to know anything about yoga to participate.
“I offer modifications to include people of different levels,” Gibbs said.
Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Gibbs became interested in yoga after taking it as an elective class at Tidewater Community College. She would go on to earn her bachelor’s degree in international studies and foreign languages with a concentration in Spanish from Old Dominion University. She then earned a master’s degree in human rights and sustainable development from the University of Valencia in Spain.
Gibbs met her husband, Carlos, in Spain and the couple now live in Hertford with their two young children.
She’s been practicing yoga for more than 15 years and began teaching yoga classes two years ago. She has completed her RYT 200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) certification, and she plans to complete her RYT 500 yoga certification in May.
Gibbs, who started Everybody Yoga a year ago, enjoys working with students.
“Bringing this practice to people is so fulfilling,” she said.
When she’s not teaching or practicing yoga, Gibbs works as a high school English teacher at Albemarle School. Besides yoga, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, surfing and snowboarding.
For more information about Everybody Yoga, visit Gibbs’ Everybody Yoga Facebook page and Instagram at @everybodyyogaec.