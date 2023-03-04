...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Prom season is still officially a couple of months away but Trina Gregory is already gearing up for customers who’ll be in search of formal wear for that perfect May evening.
Gregory, a longtime staff member at Elizabeth City State University, opened her new business, Emerald Rose Couture, at 115 N. Water Street, Suite A, in late January. But she held her open house and ribbon-cutting on Feb. 23.
“I have always had a passion for fashion,” said Gregory.
Gregory, whose background is in higher education, says she had been telling her friends and family for years that she wanted to open a bridal boutique. This year, she finally got to follow that dream.
“2023 was the perfect opportunity for me to go with my heart and desire to open a bridal boutique,” Gregory said.
Whether it’s for prom, a wedding, anniversary, quinceanera, military ball or other event requiring formal wear, Gregory said Emerald Rose Couture carries styles for all ages and sizes. She works with more than 18 formal wear vendors and the shop features many top brand names.
“If I can’t find you a dress, it can’t be found,” said Gregory. “I take real pride that it is the best inventory.”
Gregory said black dresses are trending right now and her top selling colors are black, emerald green and purple. The shop also rents and sells tuxedos.
So far the best part of owning her own business has been seeing the joy on a customer’s face when they find a dress or tuxedo for their special day.
“Seeing them smile,” said Gregory. “That is what feeds my soul.”
Born in Elizabeth City, Gregory grew up in Delaware. She returned home to attend ECSU, earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She earned a master’s degree in human services from Capella University and doctorate degree in higher education in educational leadership and management from Drexel University.
Gregory has worked at ECSU for more than 20 years. She currently serves as distance education student support services coordinator.
When she’s not working, Gregory enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Emerald Rose Couture is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.