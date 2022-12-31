Kathryn Henderson says there’s nothing quite like seeing the smile spread over someone’s face when, thanks to hearing aids, they finally can hear sounds they couldn’t before.
“It is a lifechanging moment,” said Henderson, a hearing aid specialist at Albemarle Audiology. “It makes me feel good to be able to help people.”
Henderson has worked for 14 years at Albemarle Audiology, which is owned by her audiologist father, Thomas Henderson.
Henderson recommends people of all ages have their hearing checked to determine if they have hearing loss. She herself began wearing hearing aids at age 34 after taking a test when she was in her early 30s and discovering she was experiencing hearing loss.
Henderson said Albemarle Audiology works to help patients find the best hearing aid for their needs. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, people now also have the option to connect their hearing aids directly to their phone. The connection allows them to hear phone calls, music or anything they are listening to through their phone.
“We show you how to use it,” Henderson said.
In addition to hearing aids, Albemarle Audiology also provides custom hearing protection that can fit inside your ears. Henderson said technicians make a mold of your ear so that the fitted protection is unique to the patient. The devices protect your ears when they’re exposed to loud noises, helping prevent hearing loss.
When she is not working at the family business — besides her father, she sister also works at Albemarle Audiology — Henderson is a passionate advocate for animals. She estimates she’s fostered at least 40 animals.
Henderson said her passion for animal welfare was inspired by her mother, Cindy Henderson, a teacher and advocate for animals.
“We always had a lot of animals growing up,” she said.
Henderson said she was happy to be asked recently to serve on the SPCA of Northeastern NC Board of Directors.
“I hope to make a positive difference,” she said.
When she’s not working or helping animals, Henderson enjoys spending time with her daughter, Judy, cooking and working in the community that she loves.