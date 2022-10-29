...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Deborah Hurdle’s custom wreaths include this one with a pet theme. Hurdle will be among the vendors at next weekend’s 36th annual Holly Days Festival of Gifts.
After moving to Pasquotank County in 2020, Deborah Hurdle wanted to make new friends and find a way to be an active member of the community.
She found both friends and a new business opportunity after taking a wreath- making course at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center.
Hurdle discovered she has a talent for wreath-making and started selling them at shows and events.
Hurdle is looking forward to participating in the Camden Women’s Club’s annual Holly Days Festival of Gifts at Camden Intermediate School Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hurdle said she will be among the 70 vendors at the show. She said she looks forward to meeting show attendees and networking with other vendors.
Admission to the 36th annual show is $4 for adults, $3 for people with an unexpired canned food donation. Admission for students ages 6-18 is $2, while children younger than 5 get in free.
Hurdle makes custom wreaths that include initials or special themes. She also makes seasonal and holiday wreaths and some of her wreaths have featured the U.S. Coast Guard and teachers.
Hurdle said she wanted to sell her wreaths at the Camden Women’s Club’s annual yard sale last year.
“They were so supportive,” she said.
Hurdle said she was talking with some of the club’s members when one asked her to join.
Hurdle said she enthusiastically accepted the invitation, not only because it gave her the new friendships she was seeking; joining the Camden Woman’s Club also provided her an opportunity to give back to the community through the group’s community projects.
“I’ve already enjoyed my time with them,” Hurdle said.
The Camden Women’s Club’s community projects include giving scholarships to students, sending care boxes to active duty service members and funding supplies and projects for teachers.
Hurdle said she plans to organize projects for veterans through the group. She already has a connection to veterans.
Originally from Gates County, Hurdle lived most of her adult life in Durham, where she worked with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It was an honor for me to serve veterans for 37 years,” said Hurdle.
After retiring, Hurdle and her husband lived on the Outer Banks and Florida before moving to Pasquotank County.